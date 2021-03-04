Share the truth















Today, The Two Mikes against hosted General Tom McInerney who spoke about a document that was published today at Populist Press. The document is a verbatim interview by Lin Wood and his associates of a credible whistleblower, who uses the name “Ryan”.

The interview will trouble your soul greatly as Ryan describes the insatiable pedophilia of Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Judge Emmet Sullivan, and others; the central role Mrs. Biden and Mrs. Pence play in abetting their husbands’ behavior; and the role Rod Rosenstein played in commanding a FBI “Dirty Tricks Squad” which, with Chief Justice John Roberts’s help—compromised or murdered Judges—including Justice Scalia.

Ryan also explains how the Deep Staters got Jeffrey Espstein’s help to move children from Ireland to the United States for the use of John Roberts. The content of the interview is startling and disgusting, but it shows clearly the great depth, breadth, and depravity of those who run the republic’s leading institutions and now occupies a White House surrounded by razor wire and heavily armed military forces.

Here is a transcript of just one of the interviews that can be found on the PDF.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · All right.· We’re here with Mr. Ryan Dark White doing an interview for Attorney Lin Wood. Ryan, if you could give us a brief bit about your background.

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Ryan White is not my birth name, it’s the name I ended up with for safety.· I have a background in physics, math, biology and chemistry, graduate degrees in those, then in the military, and then as a contractor/consultant for various intelligence agencies and think tanks throughout.

Then in the late Nineties I became ordained and was pretty much retired from all that except for a think tank and consulting.· But, September 11th changed that for everyone.

Then in 2005 I met a doctor — we became friends — Dr. Afiq Abol Nassir [phonetic], a very nice man, and non15· violent.· He was born in Egypt, into the Muslim Brotherhood.

His childhood friend, from childhood, in the neighborhood all the way through high school, college, medical school, was Avent Alazar-ahi [phonetic].

Their families mixed.· But Dr. Nassir did not believe in violence, especially with a country that took you in.· He would maintain ties.

His brother is the violent side, so much so that Dr. Nassir would not allow his children to be with him very long.· They’ve met their uncle when they went home, but — and Dr. Nassir would not allow his children to practice Islam.

So, he provided a great deal of information and access to the violent side of terrorism overseas and within the U.S., and their structure, their financial structure, care, things like that, the people involved, and provided many introductions.

I provided — I started providing this information to local law enforcement in Maryland, and it very quickly jumped to the Department of Justice in Baltimore because much of it was out of state and the crimes involved were federal11· level crimes.

I started providing this in 2005, and in 2008 I started working directly with Rod Rosenstein in Baltimore, and because of the access with the other agencies, the FBI, for instance, would come for corroboration of something they were working on, or just to ask questions, if I’d seen something like this, if this related to anything.· Then it grew from there.

Because of the undercover nature of many of the investigations I worked on, terrorists or domestic terrorism within the country, they kept me fairly well concealed, and access was limited to a certain group headed by Rod Rosenstein.

It became known as the “Dirty Trick Squad” in Baltimore.· This is where they were using Hammer, Sunrise, Sunset, things like that to illegally spy on people, corrupt well, attempted to corrupt judges, compromise them — Hillary Clinton, others.· I mean, it was just ongoing.· They concentrated on judges, but they wanted to concentrate on (inaudible).

This was done under the guise of a CISSP operation. It’s a DOJC SIMS computer operation.· It was run out of Fort Washington but had a satellite location in Baltimore.

And they would illegally compromise people, illegally wiretap, break into computers, plant, reverse, change information, change emails, things of that nature, and it was in this capacity of working with them that information about the judges, Roberts and Pence and things like that have come out.

I’ve tried several times in the past to get it out and was thoroughly squashed by Rod and the DOJ and the FBI to a horrible extent.

I tried again in 2015, tried to end-run them and go to the Department of Homeland Security, and once it got — I went there with a pile of evidence and some video and audio recordings.

It got too large for them, I suppose, but it made its way back to the FBI and DOJ and they came down on us

24· again.· This was 2015.

In 2016, I made a video discussing quite a bit of this in an effort to get it to Devin Nunes, who was head of the House intelligence committee at the time, but there was interference from one of the people involved and he messed that all up, so it went largely unnoticed.

But in the video I tried to warn President Trump about the people he was dealing with daily, and especially Rod, and things like that as they were working together to remove them, trying to compromise the people around them, (inaudible) when they possibly could.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, how were Rod and — Rod Rosenstein and Mike Pence connected?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · That group, I mean, they’re all interconnected one way or another.· That particular group was Rod, VP Pence, Paul Ryan.· That was the core of that group. Rod was in there, but that was the core of it.· It was an attempt, where Rod was the brilliant legal mind behind it, to remove President Trump under the 25th Amendment.

The (inaudible) had an operational name for it in the beginning, “Run Silent, Run Deep,” but nobody really used it after a while, and it didn’t make any sense because it was such a small group.· But that’s an old movie about somebody being passed over for a promotion, which they both felt they were.

Now, VP Pence hated President Trump because he had taken his slot as rightful president — he felt that he did — and Paul Ryan was actually — considered running as well for the vice presidential slot, and Mitt Romney was also involved.· But they don’t — they thought President Trump was an outsider who has not paid his dues; they just didn’t like him.

So, once VP Pence was in there, once President Trump was elected — and obviously Vice President Pence, he just walked away and everything became very quiet.· That was their mole inside, so he could run interference and make certain things and just keep tabs on the president and manage him.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was this a friendly relationship between Mike Pence and Rosenstein or was there any kind of leverage being placed on the president — or the vice president at the time?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · There was leverage on Mike Pence because of surveillance from way back in the 2013 range.· They had gotten FISA warrants to exploit, and Rod had that.

He wanted the vice president slot himself.· Then if they could remove President Trump, Vice President Pence becomes president, and Rod felt that he would be the natural selection for it.· Paul Ryan felt differently, as did Mitt Romney, but that was the overall goal, each one of them vying for the vice presidential slot.

Rod thought he was the clear winner because of his legal brilliance and his management of the Mueller investigation and special counsels and things, you know, he would be the one to remove the president, damage him so thoroughly he could be removed, and he deserved it.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Do you know what type of leverage would’ve existed over the vice president?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · The vice president has had homosexual relations in the past — it’s not a problem.· Many of them were adults.· This is something he had done throughout his time in the Congress.· When he became governor he had thought that he was free to explore them more.

There were two specifically that they had recorded. One gentleman roughly 20 years his junior.· They had a fairly steady relationship. There was one about half his age that was much more sporadic, because it was more dangerous, harder to get time alone.· This person would introduce others, bring people with him.· He’d have people waiting when he showed up.

And it was that second one that introduced younger and younger people, “This is whomever, he’s 17” and he’s really 15, “This is whomever, he’s 15” and he’s really 13.

And Rod and Roberts, Chief Justice Roberts — a lot of the younger people involved, the ones that were brought as favors, were supplied by Jeffrey Epstein’s channels, through his channels, his people.

We were able to get FISA warrants because Chief Justice Roberts had vice court and helped prepare them, but it was also — Epstein was an intelligence asset of some type to various agencies around the world.· They used his information.· They exploited it for their own good.

So, when he was here, or his people were here, it was easy enough to justify a FISA warrant on them.· You know, they would enact a warrant, surveil everything, document it, but they would not help and they would not save the child, they would not, you know, reveal it, it was more important for them to have the leverage on everything.

And, of course, this was under their own corrupt ideas, but under Rod, his tutelage.· And they wanted the

15· leverage.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you know — do you have any idea how Epstein and Supreme Court Justice Roberts initially would’ve met, or how that relationship would’ve developed?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · How they would’ve met.· I think they met when he was he was under Bush, not too long after he was appointed, somewhere along in there, just meeting powerful people, something like that.

He did help him with his adopted children.· From what was said there and what was, you know, discussed openly in this little Dirty Trick Squad, the children are not genetically brother and sister, but they’re raised that way, so that’s more valuable to them.

One if not both were originally from Wales, but they were in the Epstein channels and were easily removed from their version of foster care to Ireland, which has much more open adoption type records.

He facilitated this for Roberts so he could adopt them both at the same time.· There was a little gap, but it was just paperwork.· And Epstein had done that for him.· So, they met, they worked together, and he was doing favors at some point.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Was this something Supreme Court Justice Roberts would’ve paid for or is this, you know, a favor exchange to Epstein to link him up with these children or …

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · I don’t know at that point. It’s possible it could be either one.· I don’t think there would be a payment at that point, it was more for his position, there would be some type of favor.· But I don’t know either one was done.· He facilitated it.

INTERVIER:· · · · · Uh-huh.

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Was there a payment?· Was it a favor?· I can’t say.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Can you go into any more details on Supreme Court Justice Roberts with these children and the circles that he ran in as far as you’re aware?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Children are often used as the commodity, a way to buy yourself into certain inner circles. And these people are all wealthy, they’re all powerful, and they don’t trust you unless you’re as compromised as they are.· So, you provide children to them, your children, adopted children, whatever.

This is how they trust you, you’re as dirty as they are.· You cannot be exposed because you can’t expose them, they can’t expose you. If everybody’s just as dirty, you know you’re safe.

And, like I said, this is a way for them to buy their way into these inner circles and get access to whatever. Children are the payment and the dirt and the control.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, who else would we want to talk to, or is there any additional documentation that we could pursue to solidify what you’re saying here today?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yep Yanni [phonetic] has copies of the videos from the FISA surveillance. It was discussed — but I can’t prove it — that Roberts had a copy.· Rod Rosenstein certainly has a copy.· Shawn Henry of CrowdStrike, who was FBI at the time, he took two copies back to the FBI with him. So, the copies were made and then — that was actually Shaun Bridges who encrypted them and gave them keys. So, there are copies out there.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · And who would be on these tapes most likely as far as from your conversations in the Dirty Trick Squad?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · From just those tapes, when I was talking about the copies?

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Uh-huh.

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · That would be Roberts — excuse me — those would be Pence and his two lovers and the younger ones.· There were also — they would do the same thing, illegal surveillance, or sometimes (inaudible).

This was mostly in the country, illegal surveillance, with Roberts’ children and whomever they were with.· They’d set it up.· They knew that they weren’t going to be exposed because it’s Chief Justice Roberts’ children.

And please keep in mind that these children have been abused since birth, and I don’t want anything else happening.· They’ve already lived through hell.· They don’t need anything else.· But they were getting loaned out for these different groups, and they did surveil many of them.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.· Now, you also said in past discussions that there was a plot that Roberts was allegedly a part of where they discussed murdering other judges on the Supreme Court under the Hillary Clinton administration.

Can you give me some amplifying details on that?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This is something the FBI set up under their guidance, their political people, going to be a false flag.· This had gone out two years almost before the election.· And it was a sovereign citizen group.

Obama did not want any terrorism unless it was white terrorism, so this is a sovereign citizen group that the FBI had infiltrated and armed and instigated against

10· other targets.· They were for the most part pro-America, but they were racist in some of their origins.

They were — a lot of them were divorced fathers with a grudge against the court system anyway, and the FBI people had infiltrated and exploited this.

They moved them up to the level of assassinating federal judges, political people, things like that.· You want the names, I can tell ya.

So, anyway, part of their (inaudible) was various types of attacks on the Supreme Court, to take down as many judges as they could, and Roberts was aware of this.

He actually provided some scheduling, because apparently the justices are not all there at one time, they come and go as they please, and these three would be working on something, these three — and he provided this to the group so they could finalize their plan.

They were very, very close to what they were trying to do.· They were given explosives, all types of automatic weapons, they had rocket launchers, and they were very close to it.

They were going to assassinate F. Dennis Saylor, a federal judge in Massachusetts; Martha Coakley; Lisa Monaco and her family — they were gonna make that look like a home invasion and film it until later when they needed it.

And this was their initial attack plan, and then the Supreme Court.· This was a group that got infiltrated on their request.

And when I found out what they were doing, that they were going to attack these judges, they were going to attack the Supreme Court, I tried to end-run them.

I had minders.· People kept tabs on me.· I had FBI minders.· But I tried to end-run them and expose it.· I took all the evidence and went to Homeland Security, who were overwhelmed and called in the FBI, and then the DOJ came right back to me, and they picked me up just a few weeks later when they found who I was.

The damage to their plots had been done.· They did get close to assassinating people up there.· Lisa Monaco — the judges were under 24/7 security, Martha Coakley had in state security, and it did prevent them from going after the Supreme Court, although their plans were all out — they had the maps, they had the weapons, they had everything planned. So, at least it prevented something like that.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Now, were — the teams that were supposed to do the actual operations against the judges, were those Americans or were they foreign?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · No.· These were Americans.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A third would be the sovereign citizen group and two-thirds would be FBI people, or people working with the FBI.· They were gonna get rid of them anyway.· And, actually, I have recordings of their planning on the phone with me as, you know, part of this group.

And then they did not hang up the phone, they did not kill the phone, and we were listening to them talk about killing me and my wife, things like that.

And another time they actually butt-dialed me and they were talking about — he was on the phone talking to various people about their plans, about who they were going after and what they were gonna do to us because we knew too much and we were outside at the time.

So, they could not do their plan.· We got the people under surveillance.· We saved them, got credit for saving them.· They were very upset that their plans had gone to crap.· They were very upset with me, especially when they came and picked me up, but it stopped it.

Their plans were written out.· They were — they had maps, they had surveillance, they had quite a bit of equipment.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · What was the timeline that they were hoping to do this in?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This would be right after — within the first year of Hillary Clinton’s presidency.· She was not supposed to lose.

So, this was all planned up and — it was more than just then.· It was twofold.· They wanted to pack the court and take out as many as they could.

Roberts was actually helping because he didn’t wanna be one of them, and he wanted some choice in who would on the bench after that.· He wanted to maintain some form of control, so he did provide information.

But this was to be done within the first year of Hillary Clinton’s campaign so that they could ban firearms as well and impact the Court, so they’d have plenty of time to do that.· That was their two main goals.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Do you believe the death of Antonin Scalia was a part of this same plot, or is that — do you know if that was a separate —

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · It was the same people.· He was a backup plan.· He was their biggest threat being the most conservative justice.

Justice Scalia actually — I believe he found out about this, the plans, and he went to the White House.· Like a week before his death I believe he found out what they were trying to do, when they moved away from the overall attack of where these people lived or, you know, they would attack around the holidays when more than one justice would be in their home, things like this.· And, again, Roberts was providing this.

But they had to take him out.· He was seen as their biggest obstacle.· So, the same basic group that was involved were given access to the ranch where he was found.· They talked about how they did it.· They had a couple different options.

But it was discussed prior to his death, what they intended to do, where they could possibly do it, how they could do it, who they would need.· The records are there at the Cibolo Ranch.

One person was brought in — there was three men. One person was brought in as a temp worker.· The other two — same team — were brought in as servants for a group that was there hunting.

And they discussed how it was done, that they used dipso — dimethylsulfoxide, which is a fairly inert chemical. It just goes through your skin.· But if you mix it with a poison or a drug or something like that, it’ll go directly in your system and overload you.· I believe that’s why he was found with the pillow over his face; he was struggling to breathe.· He couldn’t breathe, he was choking.

And this particular chemical, you can tailor it to the person; if they have a drug problem, you could put Fentanyl in it and overdose them, if they have a heart condition, it would take very little to go directly in.· It would be like a direct injection into the heart.· And they talk about how they did it.

And Roberts is on the phone with these people discussing the successor, that he wanted a say in it because now it was only gonna be one person and he wanted to pick that person, and he wanted a say in who was going to take it.

And, of course, there was a lot of people that were talking about Eric Holder taking it, all kinds of people, but he wanted a say in who was going to take over Justice Scalia’s spot.· And I don’t think he got it.

I mean, obviously it didn’t happen because President Trump was here, but he did want it.· And this was all prior, the discussions and him complaining that he wasn’t getting any say prior to his death, his sudden death.

So, it was well known and —

INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, aside from the — aside from Roberts being (inaudible) on this, did Rosenstein or anyone outside of the White House — had they been made aware of the plans, perhaps in Hillary’s camp, that you can speak about?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Oh, Hillary and Obama knew about it.· I mean, it was supposed to be done under her watch, her term, so that they could pack the Court.· They were fully aware of it.

Rod has an intense hatred of Hillary even though he worked with her, and he had to.· He’s not fond of Obama, really.· He’s only fond of himself.

But this was plans to be enacted through them, and Rod was integral in wanting the Hammer system through Baltimore.· This was why he was the only U.S. attorney to keep his job under Obama.

Now, Obama fired every U.S. attorney at the same time except Rod — he was the only one — and this is why, because he was running things for them.· He was involved in their plans, and he was running the Hammer and things through Baltimore.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, you’ve also done interviews as to — switching channels slightly, but I’m sure it’ll tie back together — the death of Seth Rich —

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Uh-huh.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · — and Rod Rosenstein was witting in this — in this operation as well, I believe. Correct?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Yes.· (Coughs, drinks water) Okay.· Sorry.· He was for their reasons, for the illegal reasons, but also to cover himself.

When Seth Rich had gone in the first time, I just don’t have much information on it other than what I was told, but not what I had seen personally.

His first contact with WikiLeaks, I just don’t know.· I do know that when he went to him the second time and came back, WikiLeaks had directed him on how to get further information, and they wanted specific things, “Look here, look here, here,” because when he went in for the break-in he grabbed a lot of information, just downloaded everything he could that exposed a lot.· They were worried about the exposure.

The DNC — Hillary and Bowser, Abrams — not Abrams — excuse me — Bowser and Brazile — excuse me — they were all very worried about it, but Rod was personally worried about it as well because he had been authoring stuff to affect Hillary Clinton and he didn’t want that to come out because he would be out of it, he would be done, he would not be appointed to anything, and he had a personal interest in that one.

So, when it got dumped in his lap to handle the problem, he hired — tapped people who he’d already worked with for years who were dirty and he controlled.

They owed their continued federal careers to him. He had saved them before, looked over things, allowed them to continue their career.· And he (inaudible) people all around him in one small circle in Baltimore.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, was it intended to be an assassination of Seth Rich or was it more intended to be a robbery, or do you know?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Intended to be a robbery, rough him up.· All they wanted was the thumb drive that he routinely carried on him, the information he was going to pass to WikiLeaks, what he had uncovered, and the more focused information that WikiLeaks had requested.

That’s what they wanted.· He did not leave it at home.· He always carried it because he had people living with him.· And, again, Rod was very upset that this could expose everything and wreck his plans.· He would’ve been done.

It was a fairly tenuous relationship, you know, him being a Republican and things, but he had proved himself to be really dirty like they were and willing to give access to everything he was doing for them.

So, he had to recover it, and they didn’t care — he did not care how it was done except for it was supposed to be robbed.· They had to recover it, did not care.· But Rod put — the additional thing on it was “Get it, no matter how.”

He hired — tapped his agent friend from DEA who he had covered for many, many times — and he’s dirty — in Baltimore and other places throughout Maryland and then put him in charge of it.

He recruited someone else, and then they went down — and this particular DEA agent is the gang specialist for the DEA, and specializes further in MS-13.

He was the one who went outside the local people and hired — (inaudible) found the two MS-13 people down south and brought them up — or met them, actually.· They came up and met him and he brought them into the city.· And things went poorly beyond that.

They were supposed to rob him.· Then the two guys went ahead and killed him — shot him, he died later.· They recovered the thumb drive, which was then switched for one that Rod had provided, the one that Shaun had loaded up for him previously.

So, he did — he was able to recover, keep his involvement in altering emails, breaking into Hillary Clinton’s server, things like that, and he kept —

INTERVIEWER:· · · · (Interposing) So, they switched a thumb drive that was on the body for a thumb drive that Rod had prepared to be left behind as a —

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · Right.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · One that would be convincing but not expose him.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · Understood.

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · A lot of it was the same information, but not — because they knew where they breaches had occurred, so a lot of it was the same thing, just void of anything that would point towards them or Rod specifically.

And things rapidly went downhill because they couldn’t break into it.· It was encrypted.· They got it to a couple different people.· They couldn’t get into it and they decided to clean up the mess, and one DEA agent went down the following day, called out, took his wife’s car and drove down and killed them, things like that.

So, it went bad quickly once he died.· It’s supposed to be a robbery, and the next thing they hear is — you know, Donna Brazile and Muriel Bowser, the mayor of D.C., were at the hospital before he was even brought in, and they did have people at the crime scene as well, and they were there to recover it.

As I said, it was supposed to be a robbery, he was supposed to be, you know, beat up, unconscious, bad shape, and they wanted to recover the thumb drive.· That’s why they were there.

INTERVIEWER:· · · · So, back to Rod Rosenstein for a moment, what can you tell us about his involvement with foreign nations with any type of intelligence transfer to groups outside of the country?

INTERVIEWEE:· · · · This goes back to the FBI operation called Ghost Stories.· It was very successful. They just kept heavy surveillance on known Russian assets within the U.S., everything they were doing, whatever they found, you know, what they were communicating back.

It was just surveillance.· But if you knew what they were sending back, then it would go the other way, you could tell what they were accessing and what they had access to.· Thoroughly good operation.· It was supposedly very successful.

It was Obama and Biden who did the Russian Reset, along with Secretary Clinton, and they didn’t want any problems with the Russians (inaudible) so they told them to cancel it.· Well, they didn’t.· They kept their communication open with them, it just changed.

Instead of just surveillance, they started communicating, they started providing information, and initially it was wrong, but then they started giving it to them in an exchange type of situation.

Then they started altering the information, giving them information, giving them inaccurate information.· They were working them from the other side.

Rod was aware of this.· He was part of it at this time, because once it was shut down it became under the heading of the DOJ in Maryland and D.C., so he was part of it.· And then they were giving us this information.

They tried to pay him and he didn’t take it.· He got — he was like “Oh, no, no, no, no,” because they were coming towards 2015, 2016 at the time and he was angling for a big position — Attorney General, Supreme Court, then hopefully Vice President — so he didn’t want anything like that to pop up.

Well, Shaun Bridges was actually taking the money they were offering — he was laundering it through bitcoin around the world — and Rod was hyper-pissed when he found out.· It’s one of the reasons he went after Shaun and put him in jail.· He’s still there.

And so the deal was “You get six years, keep your mouth shut or we’ll go after you for everything and get 40.” But he started talking, had too much access when he was in Terre Haute, and they brought him out to Virginia, where he’s at now, just to keep an eye on him. INTERVIEWER:· · · · Okay.

