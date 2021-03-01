Share the truth















A number of states that were critical to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory are now abandoning the rules that likely made his win possible, according to a new analysis from Just the News.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

There was a long list of rule changes made in the days and weeks before the 2020 vote and they undoubtedly played a role in the election results. They also were the focus of a number of legal challenges to the election results, but judges uniformly rejected the cases on other grounds, never reaching a conclusion on the issues raised.

Those were that, while the Constitution gives to state legislatures the power to set election procedures, many of those requirements simply were ignored or changed by state officials and election managers for the 2020 race.

At issue were requirements for signature verification, postmarks, deadlines and more. In one state its own Supreme Court ordered ballots to be counted days after the election, in direct violation of the state’s own laws.

Now Just the News has confirmed that multiple states, including several swing states, are moving to “roll back” those changes in voting rules and regulations, to re-install the standards used before the 2020 changes.

“The efforts come after an historically chaotic election process that has left millions of Americans doubtful of election fairness, security, transparency and accountability,” the report said.

Those changes included “expansive mail-in voting, expanded early voting, relaxation of verification rules, and extensions to ballot receipt deadlines,” the report said. “Those rules likely contributed to a record 158,000,000-plus votes cast in the 2020 election. But the relaxation of various voting requirements has also led to significant distrust in the election system: Nearly 40% of voters believe that U.S. elections are beset by fraud, while a similar number claim that such concerns haven’t been properly vetted by public authorities.”

The analysis found in Georgia, which went for Biden in one of several “razor-thin” margins, the state Senate has approved a requirement that voters submit “photocopies of voter identification documents” in order to obtain an absentee ballot application in the future.

It also would kill the current “signature-matching system” that critics charge is “ripe for fraud,” the report said.

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania, where Biden’s victory turned on fewer than 100,000 votes, have revealed their intent to get rid of the state’s “no-excuse” mail-in voting, adopted during the run-up to 2020.

“By removing the provisions of law that allow for no-excuse mail-in ballots, we can regain some trust in our elections’ integrity,” explained the promoters of the plan, state Sens. Patrick Stefano and Doug Mastriano.

Stefano wants also to tighten the requirements for mail-in ballots, allowing “only” the Pennsylvania Department of State to distribute those.

“By guaranteeing that eligible voters must apply for a mail-in ballot for each election, and that only the Department of State may distribute the applications to apply for mail-in ballots,” he explained, “we can address much of the confusion and frustration that surrounded our most recent election cycle.”

Rep. Dan Moul, in the Pennsylvania House, also wants to make sure the only legal way for a voter to vote by mail is to return the ballot via the U.S. Postal Service or in person.

And, the report said, the plan in Arizona, another narrow victory for Biden, would make it a felony for any public official to send out a mail-in ballot to any voter not already on the state’s early voting list.

