You cannot look at Rand Paul’s interrogation of Rachel/Richard, whatever, whomever Levine and expect to ever be cojoined in political union with certain others. That is not possible. If on the one hand, you think he/she (Levine) is in his/her right mind then the other side cannot accept you as being in your right mind. Or if there is some “rightness” in the mind of someone who thinks he/she is also right-minded then the only other possibility is that of political mendacity. That of course has only one focus—monetary gain through some measure—political power, votes, etc.

One may skirt around the so-called “politically correct” buzz phase as if testing the “Liar’s Paradox” for a breakthrough, but this entire “trans” nonsense is just that—nonsense. It is not a paradox of two sides fighting over their differences in apples and oranges. It is two sides squabbling about the difference between eating bread and the other eating bacteria. One is life. The other is suicide. And to many people, pure evil.

Put another way, these various “movements” like LBGT, and such of their amoral ilk are nothing more than political surges hoping for tax money, i.e. printed inflationary paper. Such movements were once exclusively relegated to the toilet.

And following these people is forever a great trail of irony, as in the Ron Paul queries. It is these people (liberals, progressives, etc.) who always, ALWAYS, claim their great concern for “the children.” Of course, they refer to them in oratory as “kids.” My momma said she had children, not kids. A kid is a goat, she iterated. But then if they lie about caring for children, they certainly will have no qualms about corrupting language. In a nutshell, they care for nobody but their own selfish greed and disgust. Dr. Paul’s questions were specifically about mutilating children.

This repulsive, ugly, man-woman—Whatever Levine—sits in the now armed camp of congress and spews, under oath, driveling rubbish that, paraphrased: castration and human mutilation are “complexed and nuanced surgical procedures.”

She got her M.D. at the same scholastic level as the brilliant Dr. Fauci.

You may thank Washington for “affirmative action.” Pray to God for affirmative “inaction.”

Put still another way, those who say Rachel is simply a “person” created by some quasi-magical LBQT process is either a liar or a fool. There is no third, “everyone has their opinion” nonsensical way. Liars or fools. Almost like Democrats or Republicans.

But, now in this happy land of the free and the brave, some large number of us are told to put aside our God, our decency, our clear-thinking parental-rearing, and our made in the image of God’s brains and accept sick, twisted people like Rachel Levine.

Along with their uncaring political buffoonery, we are supposed to accept the lies and crackpot theories (really mental alchemy) they flood us with and mostly picked up and supported by what is another mendacious component of society. That being what is incorrectly called, the “media.”

This cankerous nest of actor-wannabees thrives on the sickness and lunacy of fools like Rachel or Richard Whoever. Then they curse people who work, pay taxes, and despite their own recognized sins try to repent and do what God-given minds and souls expect of them.

And those expectations are not of madness like sex-changes or green wonderworlds or stupid, irresponsible, and dishonest taxing those repentant sinners as if they were slaves of pharaoh grinding grain in the fields.

How about some reparations for the people who are really getting castrated? It ain’t complex or nuanced. How about just some plain decency from the swampland of America?

I’m not holding my breath.

Damn Washington D.C.!

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

