It was out of a sense of sheer satisfaction that we noted that the NOQ report now has icons to follow Gab Telegram and Parler. Perhaps it might be too presumptuous, but storing away some champagne to celebrate the downfall and demise of those formerly free speech platforms ‘Twitter’ and ‘Facebook’ would be a vote for a positive future. Tyrants always belong on the ash heap of history, whether they be dictators or public/private partnerships.

Back when the melee over social media started, the nation’s left only went after Parler with nary a mention of Gab, why? Back then both were vilified as contributors to the problem exemplified by the current propaganda keywords of the moment, domestic terrorism, capitol erection.. oops…that was just Chuck Schumer who said that. However, Parlar was the only site that was attacked and taken down, Gab remained untouched.

The reason should be obvious, Gab went through its cancel culture period whereby the ever ‘tolerant’ authoritarians tried to take them down and they had to fortify against the virtual violence of the nation’s socialist left. They couldn’t touch Gab so they would look weak if they tried the same tactics, and they would have boosted its stature so they ignored that alleged ‘threat to democracy’.

Authoritarian leftists rely on cancel culture out of weakness

It is important to understand that cancel culture is a tactic of the weakness inherent in the authoritarian socialist left. Its main purpose is to quell opposition voices to strengthen the message of the nation’s left. They would prefer to silence those voices altogether but failing that if they can discredit the opposition as ‘disinformation’ or ‘misinformation’ while silencing, it makes their propaganda than much louder.

Recall the reference Hidden Tribes: A Study of America’s Polarized Landscape showed that the fascist far left is only 8% of the population. In the past, we’ve been charitable in referring to them as the tyrannical ten percent, but given their abhorrent behavior as of late, those numbers are likely to drop even further.

The national socialist left pays a very high price in ceding the moral high ground in openly displaying their true nature. Representative Dan Crenshaw noted on the Glenn Beck show this morning that the left has become anti-liberal and is genuinely authoritarian.

They aren’t simply kicking a few people of Twitter or banning people on Facebook, they are now banning books on Amazon and demanding that cable companies drop certain news channels. They no longer have the ‘private corporations’ excuse, but they don’t seem to care. They are doubling down on suppressing free speech and they are proud of it.

They are doing this because they cannot compete in the marketplace of ideas. They are doing this out of weakness because our concepts based on liberty and limited government are far superior to theirs that are based on lies and coercion.

Leftists use cancel culture to silence people to make it seem like more people agree with them, simply because they are afraid to say anything. In military parlance, this is known as a ‘force multiplier’, if they can get 10 – 20% of the population too afraid to speak up, it effectively looks like they lead a ‘movement’ of 28% of the nation. When in actuality, it is far less.

Cancel culture can always be a convenient distraction

The odds are that someone, somewhere is doing something the authoritarians find ‘offensive’, given that is a fluid definition that can change to fit the situation. So like the magician distracting with a lovely assistant or the wave of a hand, they can use this tactic to divert eyes from anything they don’t want you to see.

Whether it’s President Asterisk’s gaffes or a piece of bad and unconstitutional legislation they want to slip past the news cycle. All they have to do is dredge up some meaningless issue and their propaganda organs will go to work smearing it all over the news cycle like freshly excreted cow manure. The national socialist media decides what is important, even if it’s meaningless. Just as long as it keeps the eyeballs away from the negative issues of the left.

Cancel culture can always be used to punish enemies

Then, of course, the side benefit is that this can always be used to punish enemies. Democrats put the ‘d’ in double standards, and this has been never more prevalent than the last two months.

Recall that last summer for months at a time we had the domestic terrorists of the fascist left rampaging through urban areas around the nation. Their authoritarian insurgency consisted of rioting, looting, and arson on a grand scale with many people beaten and murdered in the streets and urban centers burned out. Of course, the national socialist media as one referred to this as ‘mostly peaceful protests’.

Compare this to the roundly condemned occurrence on January 6th. This could very rightly be termed to be mostly peaceful, but the double standard, disinformation media organ of the national socialist left has worn out their Thesauri in terming these as everything from an attack to terrorism and every synonym in between. Conservatives were first in line to condemn the violence, but this was one event over the span of 3-4 hours.

It’s still amazing that searching for the phrase “When did the Capitol riot end” will yield no results – try it yourself. We discovered that when trying to discern a timeline for those tragic events, specifically how long it lasted. But that last bit of information is hard to come by along with a firm data point of when it actually ended. As stated, the estimate was 3-4 hours, but for some in the national socialist media, the capitol riot, domestic terrorism, insurrection, breech, attack, and ‘bombing?’ is still going on nearly 2 months after it really ended.

The bottom line: The authoritarian leftists need cancel culture because their ideas suck

That colloquialism is the best way to describe the whole purpose behind these tactics of the authoritarian socialist left. Consider that their ideas can be traced back 2,400 years to ancient Greece and were detailed in the book Utopia published over 500 years ago and that in the 400 years that they have been in practice, they have never worked.

There is just no comparison of their woefully inadequate concepts to the success of the economic liberty of the free market system. The fact those socialist nations have to parasitically survive off what is produced in freedom speaks volumes as to which is superior.

Events are bringing the differences between the pro-liberty right and the authoritarian socialist left into stark relief more than ever. While the left keeps on moving towards more restrictions on freedom, the right is merely defending the concept. As the left keeps on trying to shred the Bill of rights we are simply showing why they are important. As Dan Crenshaw stated, The left is very anti-liberal and has become genuinely authoritarian, which never turns out for the best for anyone, especially its purveyors.

