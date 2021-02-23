Share the truth















In what could be the first major race-based Black Lives Matter and Antifa riot of 2021, Rochester and other cities prepare for the blowback following the grand jury decision to not charge law enforcement officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death.

According to The Police Tribune:

Rochester, NY – A grand jury on Tuesday refused to indict seven Rochester police officers in connection with the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude and the city is bracing for violent protests. New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was “extremely disappointed” that the Rochester police officers would not face any charges when she made the announcement on Feb. 23 from Aenon Missionary Baptist Church, WROC reported. “A grand jury has voted not to indict any police officer on charges related to the death of Daniel Prude,” James told reporters. “My office concluded there was sufficient evidence surrounding Mr. Prude’s death to present the case to a grand jury, and we presented the most comprehensive case possible.” “Daniel Prude was in the throes of a mental health crisis and what he needed was compassion, care, and help from trained professionals. Tragically, he received none of those things,” the attorney general said. “While I know that the Prude family, the Rochester community, and communities across the country will rightfully be disappointed by this outcome. But ultimately we have to respect the decision,” she said. Then she called for criminal justice reform measures and more accountability for police, WROC reported. “The current laws on deadly force have created a system that utterly and abjectly failed Mr. Prude and so many others before him,” James said. “Serious reform is needed, not only at the Rochester Police Department, but to our criminal justice system as a whole. I will be pursuing a multifaceted approach to address the very issues that have prevented us from holding officers accountable when they improperly use deadly force. I am committed to effecting the change that is so desperately needed, and I will be unshakeable in my efforts to see it through.”

This news may be met with violent riots, often called “mostly peaceful protests” by mainstream media, as outrage is already spreading across social media. If riots do occur and are not quelled quickly, it will call into question the timing of James’ announcement and whether or not she should have given enough notice to the city and state to allow for the National Guard to be called in.

Then again, perhaps catching everyone by surprise was by design. This could have been anticipated, allowing sufficient troops and law enforcement officers to be on standby. Instead, the city of Rochester and other hotbeds of BLM/Antifa rioting have been caught flatfooted and are scrambling to keep the peace.

Please see the statement from Chief Herriott-Sullivan regarding the Grand Jury decision announced by the Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/9lU0WcG3aQ — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) February 23, 2021

It’s also possible that no riots will take place. This is the first major law enforcement inciting incident since Joe Biden has been inaugurated as president. Some have speculated politics during an election year pushed many of the summer riots to greater heights in an attempt to stir division and foment hatred towards President Trump. If rioting occurs during Biden’s watch, we can assume the political nature of the riots are less partisan and more aligned with their anarcho-communist leanings.

The death of Daniel Prude is unfortunate and could have been avoided. But destruction of property and violence against innocent people is not the appropriate response. Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail in Rochester.

