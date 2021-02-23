Share the truth















It’s pretty much beyond doubt that the country’s news media, particularly at the national level, either aren’t interested in—or just aren’t any good at—keeping the public informed on issues of both great and lesser importance. A good example is the coverage, if you can call it that, of the widespread power outages that struck Texas last week, as a freak cold snap engulfed the entire state and literally froze natural gas lines and wind turbines. Many news outlets, always eager to push some Democrat talking point or the other, blamed climate change for the weather event and the incompetence of state government officials—all Republican, of course—for allowing Texas to fall into darkness and despair, all while Senator Ted Cruz took off for a vacation in Cancun and Attorney General Ken Paxton packed the family up and headed to Utah for some winter frolicking.

Beyond piling on a couple of guys they already hated for their roles in challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election, however, it became quite clear that reporters didn’t understand the first thing about how power gets generated or how the market for electricity works—so instead of honest coverage that would keep people informed about what really happened and perhaps spur responsible officials to fix the problems that led to the outages, what we got was one long, useless political jeremiad.

An ill wind indeed, if there ever was one.

So why do I bring this up? Well, it just so happens that there is more Congressional buffoonery afoot, at a time when there is no shortage of such things to be found in our nation’s capital, and it goes right back to the very same news media who are supposed to be vanguards of our democracy, but can’t seem to rouse themselves to do more than read the latest DNC press release. Here’s the kicker, though: It doesn’t involve the corporate blob media whose pseudo-woke parent companies seem more interested in placating China’s sensibilities than serving the American public, but rather the small faction of independent outlets that the Democrat Party doesn’t control:

Before a hearing set for Wednesday, Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee asked cable companies what they did to combat “the spread of misinformation.” In advance of the Wednesday hearing, called “Fanning the Flames: Disinformation and Extremism in the Media,” members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter on Monday to Comcast, AT&T, Spectrum, Dish, Verizon, Cox and Altice, asking about their role in “the spread of dangerous misinformation.” “To our knowledge, the cable, satellite and over-the-top companies that disseminate these media outlets to American viewers have done nothing in response to the misinformation aired by these outlets,” two Democratic representatives from California, Anna G. Eshoo and Jerry McNerney, wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by The New York Times… “Are you planning to continue carrying Fox News, OANN and Newsmax on your platform both now and beyond the renewal date?” the letter continues. “If so, why?”

Yes, you read that correctly. A committee of the United States Congress just threatened television providers with a heavy-handed letter that singled out specific news outlets for running stories that they don’t favor, slapping a designation of DANGEROUS MISINFORMATION on them—as if they had the authority under the Constitution to make that judgment in the first place. And just what were these stories that the Congress has declared unfit for public consumption?

Blair Levin, who served as the F.C.C.’s chief of staff under President Bill Clinton, said a hearing could be a first step toward meaningful action. “You have to establish a factual record that on both the election and Covid, tens of millions of Americans believe things that are just factually not true, and then try to figure out: What are the appropriate roles for the government in changing that dynamic?” Mr. Levin said.

In other words, unless you toe the line on endless lockdowns and the absolute purity of Joe Biden’s “victory” over Donald Trump last November, you’re a direct threat to Our Democracy and must be STOPPED AT ALL COSTS.

Of course, nowhere does Congress accuse the likes of CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC or ABC of spreading the even-deadlier-than-COVID virus of misinformation—but that’s only because Democrats really don’t mind riling up the public with stuff that isn’t true so long as the lies, and the outlets that disseminate them, serve their interests. Need an example? Look no further than this little gem I picked up on today:

…cross-tabs shared with me by the researcher) pic.twitter.com/tFI80FHF2z — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) February 23, 2021

The actual figure according to the Mapping Police Violence database: 27.

What struck me most about this story is not just the wildly inaccurate figures that so many people accepted as fact, but that even 20% of conservatives believed that cops were gunning down unarmed African-Americans by the thousands—every year! When a large swath of the public believes in something that simply isn’t true—and not even close to being true—you have to wonder, how is it that they came to have that perception? The simple answer is that they’ve been grossly misinformed by a news media that portrays every officer-involved shooting that involves a member of a minority group as commonplace, systemic, and always motivated by racism, no matter the facts of how things actually went down.

And it’s not as if this sort of misinformation is harmless. Not only is it corrosive to society, it actually destroys livelihoods and gets people killed—as the massive riots that tore the country apart last summer showed. It doesn’t take a genius to see the brazen double standard at work here—for even as Congress is in the process of gutting the First Amendment in order to “protect” us from those they label insurrectionists, they turn a blind eye to a deliberate campaign of disinformation that led to far more destruction than the ignomious attack on the Capitol.

Make no mistake: Congress has zero business dictating to the news media how they conduct themselves in any case. I would never support any act of government that mandates what “honest” coverage is, because our rights as Americans to free speech make that none of government’s business. But to witness this kind of broad assault on the First Amendment—and to see our so-called mainstream media outlets seemingly cheering it on—leads me to believe, more than ever, that individual states will eventually have to declare themselves Constitutional sanctuaries.

By now, it’s beyond obvious that our ruling elite have established one set of rules for us and an entirely different set for themselves. Unless we want to live as second-class citizens in our own country, we have to draw the line here.

