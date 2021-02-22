Share the truth















Despite the best efforts of The Swamp, comprised of the vast majority of the Democratic Party as well as the Republican Establishment in DC, Donald Trump isn’t going anywhere. Their attempts to erase him from history and stifle his future political endeavors have fallen short, but they continue to try. He will be making his status clear at this weekend’s CPAC when his keynote is expected to be a “show of force” according to those close to him. Axios reports:

A longtime adviser called Trump’s speech a “show of force,” and said the message will be: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.” Payback is his chief obsession. Axios has learned that Trump advisers will meet with him at Mar-a-Lago this week to plan his next political moves, and to set up the machinery for kingmaking in the 2022 midterms.

Trump is expected to stoke primary challenges for some of those who have crossed him, and shower money and endorsements on the Trumpiest candidates. State-level officials, fresh off censuring Trump critics, stand ready to back him up.



Trump’s speech Sunday at CPAC in Orlando is designed to show that he controls the party, whether or not he runs in 2024. His advisers argue that his power within the GOP runs deeper and broader than ever, and that no force can temper him. “Trump effectively is the Republican Party,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told me. “The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grassroots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grassroots.”

While the Axios story is rife with biased negative reporting on this, Trump-supporters should be rejoicing as well as preparing to get to work. In the latest episode of NOQ Report, I detail why it’s important for the MAGA movement to gear up and prepare for a long political battle. We may be three years away from the start of campaign season but we expect Trump to take the fight to the midterm elections as well.

He will use the midterm elections to solidify his impact by helping those who have been loyal to America win their elections. He will also work on primary challenges against those who have turned their backs on the America First ideology, a move that will rankle the Mitch McConnellites of the GOP. The Establishment is dead-set on removing Trump from the picture. It is incumbent on those of us who love America to fight their megadonors and squishy politicians. They want him (and us) gone more than even the Democrats do, so they will be fighting with everything they have. We need to meet their efforts with equal or greater political force.

Will he run in 2024? It is definitely still on the table and if I’m putting a number to it, I’d say we’re better than 50/50. If he can get a good team behind him such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, the machinations of the Establishment should be easy to quash. It comes down to dedication to saving America from the clutches of The Swamp and wrestling the GOP away from the party’s Establishment.

The Swamp wants Donald Trump gone for good. But he has plans, and that means we should have plans to support him wholeheartedly. Whether as the next president or as kingmaker, support for Trump now is more important than ever.

In this episode we also discussed:

Once you realize the personal ethical standards of policy makers like Dr Fauci and many of those at the CDC lead them to comfortably misrepresent scientific data in order to achieve public policy goals, it is not just your prerogative to question their “science,” it is your duty. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 22, 2021

