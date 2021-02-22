Share the truth















As Big Tech continues to expand its control over all things on the internet, a new alarm is being sounded over what’s purported to be its next targets: the human body and soul. The warning is coming from Andrew Torba, the CEO of Gab.com, a free-speech alternative to the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

Article by Joe Kovacs from WND.

During an appearance Saturday on “War Room” with former President Trump aide Steve Bannon, Torba, an outspoken Christian, asserted the tech giants are looking at creating a “post-human race.”

“They’re talking about ascending the human race biologically,” Torba said. “They’re talking about chips in your brain or altering your DNA all sorts of things that apply technology to the human biology and try to take it to, I guess in their minds, the next level, essentially making them gods and having all of us, the rest of us, under their control. It’s fundamentally destroying our humanity by appending technology to our bodies and, they believe, to our souls. They want to live forever. They want to be gods, which, of course, God is not going to take lightly to and God will pass judgment on.” WATCH A CLIP:

He said Christians need to recognize this is going on.

“This is not a conspiracy theory, this is not some sci-fi movie,” Torba explained. “This is the future that these guys are focused on bringing into power is consolidating their power, consolidating all the wealth to them, consolidating all the data to them.”

When Bannon asked if the Big Tech powers were looking to create a post-homo-sapien race, Torba responded, “Post-human, and they make themselves gods with this technology and they enslave the rest of is with this.”

He said in actuality, people have been enslaved to some extent already. “They have us enslaved via these devices, via what we’re putting on our phone, where we’re putting our data, where we’re trusting our private communications,” he indicated.

“We don’t know it, but we’re enslaved digitally and our minds are enslaved to these things, whether the TV or whether it’s the phone, the oligarchs have us mind-slaved right now. But where they want to take it next is they want to enslave our biology, they want to enslave our bodies by implanting chips or altering our DNA or whatever it is they have to do to control us and make us complacent while also using that same technology to lift them up as gods and make them live forever and control the rest of us as digital serfs essentially. That’s what’s happening right now and people need to be aware of it.”

The term “transhuman” has been discussed for years about intentionally altering human beings to reach a higher, superhuman, physical level, and Torba stressed the leaders of Big Tech consider themselves as powerful as divine beings.

“These people in Silicon Valley, when you talk about this transhumanism, this mindset that they have, they truly believe that they are God,” Torba said. “Mark Zuckerberg believes that is he superior to the rest of us and he has the ability to say what we can talk about, who has a voice on the internet, what we’re allowed to talk about, what links we can share. I don’t think any one person should have that power.”

Torba repeated his urging for Christians to “exit the system” that’s currently running the financial world.

“You will be banned from your bank. You will be banned from the internet,” he warned. “What you need to do is start building on alternative platforms like Gab, open up another bank account with a local bank or a Christian credit union. They do exist, you need to find them and more need to be built immediately.”

“Deeply analyze the companies, the businesses, the services that you are supporting and exit their system. If we collectively as Christians exit this system and start building our own right now, the whole system will collapse on itself. Their wicked system will collapse to ash. We won’t need to raise a finger. We won’t need to get violent. We just have to realize the power that we have with the purchasing power and where we’re spending our time.”

“The amount of purchasing power, the amount of power Christians have in the economy, especially in the United States, is tremendous. So my question to Christians is, ‘Why are you giving your money, why are you giving your time, why are you giving your data to these people who hate you, who want to enslave you?'”

“We need to work together right now and support one another and build this alternative economy that is free from the grasp of these tyrants in Silicon Valley and these tyrants in D.C. and the oligarchs in general.”

