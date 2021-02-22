Share the truth















Everything about the “new norm” in America is modeled after Communist China. Most Americans think it’s all about protection from Covid-19, but that’s just the cover story, just like 9/11 was a cover story for the Patriot Act to enable the US government to spy on every American and disable constitutional rights. Under a communist regime, the people are not allowed to have personalities, businesses, religion, healthy social interactions, or more money than each other. Everyone is poor so everyone is the same – subservient to a tyrannical government that ends creativity, entrepreneurship, believing in God, speaking your mind, and printing opinions about the government.

Article by S.D. Well from Natural News.

That’s why Covid is the perfect front for the installation of communism in America. With masks on, we can’t see each other’s expressions, or smiles, or even have normal conversations. With social distancing, we are not united or organically working together. Instead we are virtual. We eat GMOs. We are being genetically mutated with vaccines, and it can never be undone. The corporations are running small and medium-sized businesses out of business, and the plandemic is the perfect storm as the excuse, so Americans won’t rise up and overthrow the regime, before it’s too late.

What’s the deadliest virus in the world? Communism

Has school for American children become nearly worthless? That’s the plan folks, coming down from the election-stealing Biden Regime. Is there more friction at home now, with everybody on “virtual” lockdown? That’s the plan folks, coming down from the Globalist Regime. Are kids literally attending school, sitting alone in their own classroom, while teachers teach virtually from home on their computers? Yes. That is happening right now in America. It’s about communism, not disease mitigation.

Wondering why there’s no flu going around this winter, only Covid? It’s a plandemic, which means it was planned.

Did you know communism has killed more people than famine, nuclear weapons, or disease? Communism is the deadliest ‘virus’ in the world and socialism is what spreads it. Socialism systematically eliminates the middle class. Citizens are either filthy rich or deadly poor. There’s nothing in the middle. We are being trained, corralled and ostracized like huge herds of cattle or sheep. The masks, social distancing, and virtual “distance learning” keeps us isolated and stripped from thinking as a group. No more planning for the peons. No critical thinking. We’ll all be too weak, poor and isolated from each other to rebel.

That’s what Hitler did with the Jews in the concentration camps. Then he put fluoride in their water. Sound familiar? America is under a communist umbrella right now, it’s just not so obvious yet, because almost everyone has bought into the pandemic narrative. It’s fear-based rule, but get ready.

Fear-based rule is underway in the USA, also known as the NPCA – New Plandemic Communist Amerika.

Under socialism (communism), nobody owns land, or their own business, or guns. Criticize the leaders or politicians in general and you find yourself in jail with your organs being removed to be sold on the black market, one by one. Wondering why there’s a fake race war going on, led by Antifa? Because upheaval convinces the masses to accept martial law for ‘protection,’ and that is the end of our Republic. All of social media, television news, and every newspaper is in on it — sold out to Communism, the new highest bidder.

America is in debt about $25 trillion, and that’s going up fast under the Biden Communist Regime. Mass inflation and skyrocketing interest rates are just around the bend, along with another housing bubble burst. This time, there won’t be a recession. It will be a depression beyond comprehension.

Get ready for very long food lines and forced vaccination at all jobs. Be prepared for mass surveillance, NATO police (communist mercenaries), drones and robots controlling every metropolitan city. There was a Holocaust in Russia before Germany, in case you didn’t know, and it was a very dark, cruel world. So realize and remember this: Masks, social distancing and virtual learning are really about the installation of COMMUNISM in America.

Tune your internet dial to FakeScience.news for updates on the NPCA – New Plandemic Communist Amerika.

