It’s a strange situation when I find myself the optimist in a situation but that is precisely what happened in reference to Donald Trump in a recent live discussion with my colleague, JD Rucker. When setting out to discuss the legacy of Donald Trump, I did so not to navel gaze but to understand the current political climate and how we should move forward. I did not anticipate agreeing with JD on everything which is why I wanted to have him on to discuss, yet I found myself much more optimistic about the conservative movement moving forward.

Prior to this stream, I was, and still am frustrated with Donald Trump. He peddled panic porn that locked the country down and ultimately enable severe violations of liberty as well as Trump’s own downfall. I see a conservative movement that must clean up the mess we are left with. JD, in contrast, views Trump as a viable political force in the years to come and perhaps the only chance the movement has.

In evaluating the Republican Party, I think we are better off now, because people are more awake to bad Republicans. I would also believe that certain RINOs are waiting to declare a dramatic exit in the Washington Post whereas JD was more cynical about the establishment’s grip on the party. He even articulated that a left of center Republican like Larry Hogan could be the 2024 nominee. In contrast, I do not think that he could win his own state (Maryland) in a contested primary.

Towards the end of the video, we discuss conservative media, most notably Fox News. It’s worth noting that all of the outlets that JD called out are outlets that promote transgenderism. JD still believes that Fox News has a firm grip on the industry as well as establishment outlets. We conclude the video going through a list of potential candidates for 2024.

