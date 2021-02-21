Share the truth















Senate Minority Leader and lying RINO Trump-hater Mitch McConnell wants nothing more than to move the party away from Donald Trump. His actions since winning his own reelection—notably with President Trump’s help—have revealed his true standing among the NeverTrump crowd. But of all the despicable things he’s done since election night, fundraising for his PAC using Donald Trump’s name may be the worst.

According to David J Harris Jr:

Mitch McConnell has been bashing President Trump but when it comes time to raise money, how does he go about it? By using his name to get people to open their wallets to a group he is the head of. After all, who would give a three-dollar bill and a dozen wooden nickels to someone named Mitch? As in Schumer’s biotch. Personally, I would rather flush a few hundred down the toilet before I would give a dime to McConnell. Here is the fundraising letter:

McConnell, who was official chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee from 1997 to 2001, has enjoyed unofficial control of the funds for over two decades. He determines, almost solely, which Republican candidates get PAC support and which ones do not. This is how he has been able to hold onto power for so long and why he is still able to bully Republican Senators to do his will. Cross McConnell and the faucet runs dry.

But his power within the PAC goes well beyond his allocation of money. He uses it as a tool to coerce GOP megadonors who want backroom deals with Republicans on Capitol Hill, Senate or House. It’s as powerful of an organization as any in Republican circles and acts as a “club” through which special interest groups can quietly lobby without having to report it. The NRSC is a fixture of The Swamp that helps maintain the status quo in DC.

Mitch McConnell treats Donald Trump the same way he treats Republican voters. Both Trump and his supporters are only useful for raising funds. Otherwise, he wants nothing to do with us. We should have nothing to do with him or his PAC.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit