As new coronavirus mutations are discovered around the globe, everyone lining up for the current covid-19 vaccines must wonder: “How many coronavirus vaccines does my body require in order for me to feel safe?” A microbiologist from the Czech Republic sees evidence that the current coronavirus vaccine supply is outdated, and will have very little effect against current and future waves of infection.

Article by Lance D. Johnson from Natural News.

The initial dose of mRNA vaccine was never enough. Recipients are instructed to come in for a second dose within a month. Despite drug companies’ promising immunity with a second dose, public health authorities are now considering how to recommend a third dose, with Bill Gates already cheering the idea on. When the third dose is not enough, a fourth will be required, with seasonal boosters pushed onto people every year. In phase two clinical trials, antibody levels of the vaccinated faded in as little as two months. It may be more sensible to consider six doses of these new mRNA vaccines each year, as the science becomes a dependency program, hurting herd immunity.

Microbiologist refuses to get vaccinated with risky, pointless technology that doesn’t account for various strains

As the world combats the original SARS-CoV-2, health authorities around the globe are warning about new variants and mutations that could continue to reduce vaccine efficacy and subvert public health measures. Dr. Anthony Fauci now recommends two masks even after vaccination. Some health authorities, like Dr. Scott Segal of Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem say three or four masks is better. If masks and vaccines are the way, the truth, and the light out of the plandemic, then how many masks and how many different types of vaccines will be needed in order to combat the various mutations that are evolving?

Coronavirus mutations have already become a seasonal problem. According to Czech Microbiologist So?a Peková, the second and third wave of infections over the past year were the result of new coronavirus mutations taking advantage of the population. She believes that the current line of vaccine for covid-19 will not work at all for the British coronavirus mutation. In the interview, she said she would not get vaccinated for coronavirus, as multiple variations take shape.

“I don’t think the vaccine may work. It was developed against something that no longer exists here,” she said. “Some say that this vaccine will work for the British tribe, but I dare to doubt it.” “This is mainly based on how many significant mutations this British strain carries and how much heterogeneity (sequence diversity) exists between strains. Vaccines that already exist may have a problem with the strains that are currently circulating here.”

Populations being trained to depend on seasonal mRNA technology to counter coronaviruses

Dr. Peková is also concerned about the long-term effects of the new mRNA vaccine technology. “We do not know their long-term safety profile. I would not be afraid of so many immediate effects, but those that can occur in five to ten years. If someone is thirty, it can be a risk. I won’t get vaccinated,” said the microbiologist.

She sees no use in vaccines that were designed for a virus that existed a year before. Each new wave of infection is caused by new variants of the previous coronavirus in circulation. Manipulating the immune system to respond to properties of years-old coronaviruses won’t necessarily prepare the immune system for the upcoming variants and the ever-mutating properties of coronaviruses. The vaccine technology could create conditions that make the immune system more vulnerable, a phenomenon that was observed in a 2018 Department of Defense study. The study showed that influenza vaccines caused virus interference, making vaccine recipients 36 percent more likely to be infected with currently circulating coronaviruses.

The microbiologist said the spring 2020 virus was the first variant. The second one emerged in September and the third in December. The latest wave in Britain is different than the fourth variant that first appeared in Britain. “The British mutation should be called SARS-CoV-5,” she said. “Each wave behaves clinically a little differently, the virus has a different genome, a different program, according to which it is written,” “Peková clarified.

