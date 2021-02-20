When conservatives from around the country meet next week for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), they will get to see the man who millions of Americans believe should be sitting in the Oval Office today. Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker, marking his first live public engagement since leaving the White House.

The event normally happens in Washington DC but Covid restrictions in the nation’s capital made that impossible in 2021. Florida, with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis proactively fighting against lockdowns, is the perfect venue for the political event.

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump will speak at @CPAC! 🇺🇸 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 20, 2021

Trump’s speech will focus on “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” a source close to the former president told the NY Post. “Also look for the 45th President to take on President Biden’s disastrous amnesty and border policies.”

Notably missing from the lineup is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The firebrand conservative has made enemies in her first month on Capitol Hill, including many in the Republican Party. But her America First base is made up of the staunchest Trump supporters, fueling frustration with CPAC for not inviting her. According to National File:

Pro-Trump firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is set to crash the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), despite not being invited by the event organizers.

Sources close to the American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC, the leading right-of-center political conference in the United States, confirmed to the National File that Rep. Greene had been left off the invited speaker list for the conference.

Other leading members of the Republican freshmen class in the House of Representatives were given speaking slots at the prestigious conference, including Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). Surprisingly, however, Rep. Greene was not included, despite her immense national following.

It is unclear what the rationale was for not inviting such a well known member of the House of Representatives. The American Conservative Union did not respond to a request for comment.

Donald Trump keynoting CPAC is a good thing for the conference, but perhaps he should ask them why Marjorie Taylor Greene was conspicuously excluded. Her base is his base and nobody at CPAC has explained why she’s missing.

