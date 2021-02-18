According to Mike Cutler, Joe Biden’s immigration plan is going to destroy America. Not only is Mike a former Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) agent, but he’s also a Democrat who is extremely concerned with the plan that Biden and his team have laid out for the future of immigration into America. If this goes unchecked, we are looking at economic and national security threats unlike anything we’ve seen before.

While many make the claim that we need to empathetic and compassionate with the illegal immigrants who are sneaking across the border to make a better life for themselves and keep the border open, I often make the case that the most compassionate thing that we can do for illegal immigrants is to build a border wall and shut down illegal immigration once and for all. Why? Take the power away from the powerful cartels. These cartels are abusing these men and women who want to come to America for opportunity, raking in the money that they charge people to smuggle them across the border. On top of that, there so much death, murder, sex trafficking, rape and drug smuggling involved with illegal immigration that, if we could stop it once and for all, we could end.

Mike Cutler also explained how Biden’s plan for immigration, including a pathway to citizenship, will only incentivize more attempts to get here at any cost. This will lead to more caravans heading towards the border to take advantage of these opportunities. The problem? We don’t know who these people are, whether they have a criminal history or pose a more serious national security threat. Thea reality is that we must shut down the border and then reform the immigration system to make it more effective. However, we cannot do one without the other. It’s all or nothing if we want to protect our nation.

