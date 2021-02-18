Fake news giant CNN launched a smear attack against Ty and Charlene Bollinger of The Truth About Cancer (TTAC) after the pair organized a “MAGA Freedom Rally D.C.” event about a block from the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

Through a political action committee (PAC) they run, the Bollingers gave a speaking platform to big names like Del Bigtree, Mikki Willis of “Plandemic” fame, and various others who recognize that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election.

According to CNN, Ty and Charlene are “conspiracy theorists” who peddle “government mistrust,” as well as the “fraudulent belief that the election was stolen.” CNN also claims they spread “the dangerous narrative that Covid-19 vaccinations are wildly unsafe.”

CNN further took aim at the Bollinger’s “private business ventures,” which include several video series and other materials. The fake news network’s biggest concern, though, is the fact that Ty and Charlene oppose vaccines, face coverings, and other forms of medical chicanery that are hurting people and destroying freedom.

“CNN‘s attempts to depict us as ‘profiteers’ running an ’empire’ is yet another dishonest and deceitful attack,” TTAC reports. “We are extraordinarily proud of the work we have done in our documentary films – The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines.

“And while we have generated income from our documentary films, we find nothing wrong with making a living. What CNN‘s ‘hatchet job’ failed to mention was the fact that over the past six years, we have donated over $250K to charities that help people with cancer and vaccine damage, and we also have personally funded events to bring awareness to health freedom and the legitimacy of questioning the safety of vaccines.”

CNN blames spread of vaccine truth for declining vaccination rates

While in years past CNN might have ignored such matters are being the conspiracy theorist “fringe,” it would seem as though the Bollingers have reached a critical mass of people to the point that vaccination trends are changing.

“One of our big concerns is that because people are seeing this anti-vaccine rhetoric, we may not be able to reach levels of herd immunity we really need to stop virus proliferation,” whined Tara C. Smith, an epidemiology professor at Kent State University, to CNN.

A recent poll out of Monmouth University found that at least one in four Americans will not, under any circumstances, get a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. And according to CNN, this is because of people like the Bollingers.

The Bollingers, by the way, co-authored a post about “voter fraud and election meddling” that appeared on the website of Roger Stone. Stone, as you may recall, took credit for coining the phrase “Stop the Steal” back in 2016 when the establishment first tried to present then-candidate Donald Trump from becoming president.

“What is indisputable (but not mentioned in CNN‘s biased report) is that the COVID vaccines are being used under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA,” the Bollingers explain in their defense as to why they especially oppose Chinese virus vaccination.

“An EUA makes the vaccine available for ‘public health emergencies,’ but also means that the FDA has not yet compiled all the evidence and clinical data that it would examine before fully approving a drug for public distribution and use.”

Another noteworthy tidbit that nobody at CNN is willing or brave enough to mention is the fact that under the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Declaration of Feb. 4, 2020, which invoked the PREP Act, vaccine manufacturers are totally immune from legal liability in the event that someone dies or is seriously injured by a coronavirus vaccine.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include:

