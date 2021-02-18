Senator Ted Cruz is in hot water for going to Cancun while his state of Texas is experiencing deadly winter weather and subsequent power outages that have killed dozens. The optics were horrible and the Senator acknowledged as much after he flew back to Texas today.

Donald Trump Jr. took to Rumble to explain in plain terms why the outrage towards Cruz is not justified. Was it bad optics? Absolutely. But state government and the executive branches in both Texas and DC are responsible for assisting people in emergency situations like these. Cruz, as a national legislator, has no real power to use his position to offer aid. He represents the state in Washington DC and unless Congress brings forth legislation specific to the challenges Texas is facing, Cruz really should not be blamed.

“In the grand scheme of things, he’s a senator. He doesn’t manage crises in states. That’s a governor’s job,” Trump said. “He’s a federal employee. They mostly vote on things. So, I’m not going to jump on this bandwagon of trying to cancel the guy for taking his kids on a vacation.

The responses from many on both the left and the right have demonstrated a lack of understanding of how things work. Even if Cruz never went to Cancun, there is very little he could do. Too many people look to politicians for answers and oftentimes they look to the wrong government officials. A senator can do nothing to help Texas through this crisis. The Governor can and is. The state legislature can and they’re starting to do so. The White House can, though not much is coming out of there lately.

“I’m happy to call out someone, even the people on our side if they screw up, but honestly, in my opinion, this is not one of those times,” Trump said.

We can balk at the optics but when people blame Ted Cruz for exacerbating the problems in Texas, they’re only demonstrating their own ignorance. Donald Trump Jr. is right to not call Cruz out, though his nickname for Cruz is catchy.

