Editor’s Note: Whether on screen or off, Hollywood can always be counted on to keep us entertained. This is especially true when it comes to politics. Join us each week as we shine the spotlight on Tinseltown’s A-listers and their wacky and sometimes inspiring takes on today’s current events.

Article by Kelli Ballard via Liberty Nation.

Manson And Whedon Accused Of Sexual Misconduct – And Worse

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson, the musician-slash-artist-slash-actor, has had his share of controversial media coverage, but now, after nine women have come forward to accuse him of bizarre and even frightening sexual misconduct, the star is experiencing the #MeToo movement at its finest. Once again, without proof – guilty until proven innocent – the star has been dropped by his talent agency CAA, fired from the record label Loma Vista, and let go from TV shows American Gods on Starz and Shudder’s Creepshow. To be fair, the accusations are disturbing, to say the least.

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood, 33, opened the floodgates after accusing Manson. Soon after, eight more women came forward to claim abuse and sexual harassment. Wood met Manson when she was a teenager and said he had “groomed” her so that she was “brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” Some of the other accusations were more detailed.

Model Sarah McNeilly said Manson threw her against a wall and threatened to smash her face with a baseball bat, according to the Daily Mail. Another model, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, a Jewish woman, claims he asked her to buy him Nazi memorabilia while she was in Asia and to bring it to the United States for him. Photographer Ashley Walters did not have a romantic relationship with Manson, but as his assistant, she alleges that the singer “frequently” became violent and even “offered” her up for “sexual relationships with collaborators.”

Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco has scars on her back, allegedly whip marks from one of Manson’s beatings. She said in an interview with ABC News that she has gone to authorities, including the FBI, with evidence that she was also human-trafficked by the rocker.

Other allegations accuse Manson of forcing the women to make blood pacts, abusing them physically, and biting that left them black and blue. Former porn star Jenna Jameson said he fantasized about burning her alive.

Manson denies all charges, of course, saying everything was consensual. Ex-wife and burlesque star Dita Von Teese said that she’d never experienced physical abuse at his hands and that their 12-month marriage ended because of his drug abuse and infidelity. She did, however, offer support for the women who have come forward against her ex-husband.

Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon is best known for the television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Avengers movie, and his newest project The Nevers. Ray Fisher, the actor who portrayed the Cyborg in Warner Bros.’ 2017 film Justice League, accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior. Since Fisher’s accusation, some former stars of Buffy spoke out to give support and share their stories.

Follow NOQ Report on



Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and the offshoot Angel, said he made rude remarks about her pregnancy, even asking if she was “going to keep it.” Then, he put the pregnant actress on a daily 1 a.m. reporting schedule. Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy) tweeted, “I don’t want to be forever associated with Joss Whedon.” Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers) said she wasn’t allowed to be in a room alone with him.

On Angel, James Marsters (Spike) said Whedon once backed him against a wall and said, “I don’t care how popular you are, kid, you’re dead.”

Whedon’s ex-wife, Kai Cole, had a different take on his behavior, claiming he promoted the feminist movement while he “deceived” her for 15 years of their marriage.

Whedon stepped down from The Nevers after the accusations went public but has yet to respond to them.

Cheers And Jeers

Sometimes, HollyWeird players make headlines for silly or bizarre happenings, so here is a collection of newsworthy doings — honorable and dishonorable — by the tenants of Tinseltown.

From Fighting to Protect Baby Yoda to Fighting for Free Speech

Gina Carano, the actress on Disney’s The Mandalorian, was recently let go from Lucasfilm for what its officials considered inappropriate tweets. Apparently, the former MMA fighter made fun of mask-wearing protocols, stated claims of election fraud, and posted an Instagram that compared today to Holocaust times. The good news is she hasn’t been silenced. Carano has just signed a filmmaking deal with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire.

Timberlake Apologizes to Women in His Life

After a recent documentary on Britney Spears and her battle with her father over taking conservatorship was aired, former boyfriend Justin Timberlake took to social media to make amends for the mistakes he’d made in regards to women. Timberlake apologized to Spears for his insensitivity as a male in Hollywood, which gives him privilege. In the 2002 music video for Cry Me a River, he used a Spears look-alike, giving the impression that Britney had cheated on him and reportedly damaged her reputation while his soared. Timberlake also apologized to Janet Jackson for the “wardrobe malfunction” during the 2004 Super Bowl. Jackson’s career suffered from the “mistake” while Timberlake’s boomed, so that he was even invited to perform at another Super Bowl.

Hart’s Personal Shopper Commits Identity Theft

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart had a rude awakening after discovering that his personal shopper had used his accounts to allegedly steal more than $1 million. Dylan Jason Syer, 29, the shopper, was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and identity theft. According to reports, he used the star’s credit cards to make expensive purchases such as jewelry, paintings, and other collectible items.

Tune in next week to see what else Tinseltown has planned.

~

Read more from Kelli Ballard.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.