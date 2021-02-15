After a month of suffering under the purging effects of Apple, Google, and Amazon canceling them, social media app Parler has finally returned on a new server and with a new acting CEO in Mark Meckler. But the CEO of their top conservative competitor, Gab, had some thoughts on their revival. According to Just The News:

Parler, the upstart social media platform silenced last month by big-tech censorship, said Monday it is resuming operations under new leadership and with new computer servers.

Parler moved to a new computer server farm, and the 20 million users on the platform when Amazon Web Services shut off the social media platform on Jan. 11 can begin using their old app and logins Monday, Interim CEO Mark Meckler told Just the News.

Some existing users were already live on Monday morning and the rest should have access by midday after the new servers propagated across the internet. New users should be able to sign up for the service within a week or so, Meckler said.

“We are off of the big tech platform, so that we can consider ourselves safe and secure for the future,” Meckler said in an interview.

Andrew Torba, founder and CEO of Gab, took to his own platform to “congratulate” Parler on finally coming back from the dead. In doing so, he noted that the money funding the operation comes from Rebekah Mercer, a GOP Establishment megadonor and matriarch of the powerful political family. Torba also reminded everyone that despite having many conservatives on the platform, Parler is still a darling of the Republican Establishment that has shunned Gab for being too controversial.

“Good to hear that Parler will be back online today after an entire month of being down! Now the Mercers and their billion dollars combined with the entire establishment right grift machine can compete against grassroots Gab and The People on an even tech playing field,” he posted.

The purge of conservative accounts on Twitter and Facebook starting on January 7th, which included the permanent suspension of President Trump as well as NOQ Report, launched an exodus from the platforms. Parler and Gab were leading the way by picking up a massive amount of new users, but Parler suffered from their own purge. Google and Apple kicked them off their mobile app stores pending changes to their censorship rules and Amazon Web Services booted them from their hosting. Gab was removed by Google years ago and was never on Apple. They’ve been using their own servers for some time.

As more Americans seek freer speech on social media, Gab and Parler both promise to lead the charge. Will Parler be able to make up for their hiatus or will Gab continue to be the most viable alternative to Twitter?

