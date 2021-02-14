When Patreon started canceling conservatives a couple of years ago, many prominent free-speech advocates said they wanted to form an alternative. One guy, Dave Rubin, did. He and his team put together Locals and we quickly adopted it as a venue through which we could post our videos, podcasts, and articles.

There’s a challenge. The platform is strong, but we are limited in our ability to publish our content there. Until we get to 1000 members, we cannot post anything over an hour long or 2 GB in size. On top of that, we’re limited to 30 uploads per month. Unfortunately, that limitation means we cannot post most of our content there because we publish 2-5 shows per day and half of them are bigger than the size limitation.

We don’t hold that against Locals. They have a business to run and it’s very likely many have used them as a backup dumping ground for their work. They unwisely put their eggs in the YouTube or Facebook baskets while using Locals, Brighteon, Rumble, and/or BitChute as a backup. This is a poor practice in my humble opinion as it rewards the people who hate us (YouTube and Facebook) while taking up resources on the free speech alternatives.

At NOQ Report and Freedom First Network, we do not promote Facebook or YouTube. If anything, we use those anti-American platforms as our dumping grounds and backups as long as they’ll have us, which likely won’t be much longer. We’ve had multiple strikes from both, but since they’re not our primary content venues we aren’t too concerned about when they’re going to ban us. It will happen. It’s just a matter of time.

If you want to support us, please help by signing up for Locals and following us to help us get over the 1000 member threshold. It’s free. You’ll find excellent creators there on top of us, so I encourage you to become members of anyone else you like as well. It’s not a competition. We just want to be able to put our content on the site and start promoting it heavily. Until we have full access, there’s simply no reason for us to promote it like we do with other channels.

The Locals platform is excellent. We are eagerly pressing to get to the 1000-member threshold so we can put all of our content there. Dave Rubin’s team has built something special.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

