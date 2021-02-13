Twitter is loaded with examples of people falling ill or even dying shortly after being administered one of the Covid-19 vaccines. Every day, there are new reports. Liberty Sentinel CEO Alex Newman revealed on Twitter his own father’s recent experience immediately after taking the vaccine.

“Despite my pleading, dad took the covid “vaccine” a couple days ago,” he Tweeted. “This morning he passed out for the first time in his life and was taken by ambulance to the ER with wild heart issues. If something happens to him, I will not rest until all involved are held accountable.”

Despite my pleading, dad took the covid "vaccine" a couple days ago. This morning he passed out for the first time in his life and was taken by ambulance to the ER with wild heart issues. If something happens to him, I will not rest until all involved are held accountable. — Alex Newman (@ALEXNEWMAN_JOU) February 12, 2021

NOQ Report has published several stories about the risks associated with Covid vaccines, stories that are being completely ignored by mainstream media and suppressed by Big Tech. Politicians aren’t talking about it. Big Pharm is conspicuously silent, neither issuing warnings nor making promises. Why would they say anything if government is already in their pocket?

For a year, pandemic mania has prompted unhinged and unscientific reactions from both government and individuals. Economic lockdowns, mask mandates, and social distancing rules have decimated the economy and caused sharp rises in depression, drug overdoses, and suicides. Meanwhile, businesses have been closed, jobs have been lost, and untenable “relief” packages have been pushed forward with no regard to consequences.

But the vaccines may be the biggest threat to the future of this nation. Considering the mild nature of the coronavirus infection for people under 50, it makes no sense to rush out these experimental vaccines. Fear among the people has been stirred up in ways that run contrary to common sense. It’s either idiocy or a money-grab. As the vaccine continues to get pushed out despite the risks, it becomes increasingly likely the latter is reality.

Americans need to pay close attention to these stories regarding the coronavirus vaccines. They are still considered to be experimental despite the push for widespread adoption. Get the facts first.

If you can.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Follow NOQ Report on



Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.