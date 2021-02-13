Among the many misperceptions of the American Revolution and the resulting constitutional order is the belief that these admittedly monumental achievements created a self-sustaining system of governance. Even in times of chaos and upheaval such as those we are living through today, we have always at some level convinced ourselves that ours is a system that can withstand most any assault, foreign or domestic. We lean on a legend – that the bundle of constitutional rights guaranteed us and our revolutionary system of checks and balances will be enough by themselves to sustain liberty over the fullness of time.

Article by Tim Donner via Liberty Nation.

It’s been said, regarding any memorable occurrence, that if there’s truth and legend, go with the legend because it’s always a better story. But the truth is, while we expect that our institutions will hold under duress, Thomas Jefferson himself – among others in the founding generation – was doubtful the great experiment in liberty attained through blood, sweat, and tears would last more than a generation. He was skeptical of the sustainability of a system in which 51% of the people may take away the rights of the other 49%. Jefferson was expanding on the sentiments of fellow founder Benjamin Franklin, who when asked what form of government the framers of the Constitution had settled on, famously replied, “a republic – if you can keep it.”

It’s that last part – if you can keep it – that is now seriously in question as we head into this third decade of the 21st century, approaching two and half centuries since the founding. Mr. Franklin realized, in his considerable wisdom, that the future of the republic would rest not on those in power, but on the people who put them there. It would be up to the everyday citizens of the new nation to demonstrate the belief, tolerance, and fortitude to uphold their new way of life and fend off the inevitable challenges to an experimental system of governance that seemed a contradiction in terms: ordered liberty.

Yes, we have always ultimately honored constitutionally mandated elections and the transfer of power, first made manifest when George Washington handed the reins of executive power to John Adams free from coercion. We have elected an unbroken chain of representatives to Congress and created an ever-growing body of law. We have been blessed with a functional court system to apply the rule of law. We believed enough in this republic to sacrifice the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocents in a war amongst ourselves in order to preserve it.

But there are some things which a republic can not withstand.

It was Adams who wrote the words which may stir or haunt the soul when describing the efficacy of our form of government: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.” Are we one, both, or neither of these circa 2021? Far from self-sustaining, our society is reliant on the voluntary adherence of its people to certain principles once widely held as unshakable – but now mired in a fog of doubt by the growing number who believe the system is a relic at best and evil at worst. These dissenters view the Constitution as more a roadblock to their own unbridled power than a highway to freedom.

In a more contemporary context, former President Bill Clinton burnished his appeal to the working class by declaring that he was all about those who “work hard and play by the rules.” Do those who do so today believe in the system as they once did? We know the left writ large wants to change the “rules” of the republic, but now millions on the right are doubting the integrity of the very cornerstone of democracy: free and fair elections. Are the rules as we know them even in play anymore?

When the system appears so transparently – to both left and right – to favor a virtually permanent elite, more distant than ever from the people, it can become the equivalent, as it has often been put, of two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for dinner. Can the center hold when adherents of both warring tribes share a growing disdain for the system?

Follow NOQ Report on



From rapidly growing censorship of dissenting voices to the retribution unleashed against those who voted a certain way, we are witnessing in real time how quickly the freedoms we thought unshakable can in fact be extinguished in short order. Ronald Reagan skipped the legend and went straight to the hard truth with his oft-quoted, and now ominously prescient declaration (for which Liberty Nation’s parent organization is named):

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

~

Read more from Tim Donner.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.