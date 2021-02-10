Representative Eric Swalwell is one of the ringleaders of the impeachment sham we’re witnessing in the Senate this week. They’re trying to a convict private citizen Trump of inciting riots and causing an attempted insurrection. This is all ludicrous prima facie, but that’s not stopping Democrats from putting their best people on it.

Right now, Swalwell seems to be the best they have. But his indiscretions with the Chinese Communist Party that were recently revealed have made him more of a punchline than ever before. It was a poor choice by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to try to rejuvenate his failing career by making him an impeachment manager, and freshman Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wants that fact known.

.@ericswalwell had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy and sits on the Intel committee. And he’s one of the impeachment managers. China is applauding your efforts Rep Swalwell. pic.twitter.com/wb1S7qgPiJ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 10, 2021

Greene Tweeted: “@ericswalwell had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy and sits on the Intel committee. And he’s one of the impeachment managers. China is applauding your efforts Rep Swalwell.”

This isn’t the only instance in which the Chinese Communist Party has found actions in DC favorable in recent weeks. Their puppet, Joe “Beijing” Biden, has been doing their bidding since taking office on January 20. But their tentacles reach into the depths of The Swamp on both political sides of the aisle. It just so happens that they have more friends in the Democrat Party than the Republican Party.

As Marjorie Taylor Greene noted, the CCP is applauding the efforts of Eric Swalwell and others. That should worry us tremendously as we really do not know how deeply entrenched they are in The Swamp.

