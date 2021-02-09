On Feb. 19, the Supreme Court will address at least three cases filed on behalf of President Donald Trump that allege widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Article by Ethan Huff via Natural News.

Attorney Sidney Powell’s Michigan election case is scheduled for the Supreme Court’s conference that day, as are the Pennsylvania election case and attorney Lin Wood’s Georgia election case.

The Pennsylvania case, Trump v Boockvar PA SOS et al, was filed back on Dec. 20. It explains that “statutory provisions … may not be ignored by state election officials or changed by state courts.”

As we covered back in November immediately following the election, Pennsylvania officials threw out the rules and changed the election process to allow millions of illegal ballots to be counted for China Joe.

Without these illegal ballots, Trump would have easily won Pennsylvania. This is why we wrote, and still stand by, the claim that once the dust settles and justice prevails, Trump will be declared the rightful winner of Pennsylvania.

This all depends on there still being a legitimate justice system, of course. If the Supreme Court turns out to be an injustice dud, then Beijing Biden could still end up holding the prize, despite it not belonging to him.

The Pennsylvania lawsuit explains that during the 2020 presidential election, Pennsylvania ignored the law by eliminating various statutory requirements, including signature verification and the right of campaigns to challenge invalid mail ballots.

The commonwealth also failed to require that mail ballots be filled in, dated and signed in accordance with the law. Consequently, millions of illegal ballots were counted for Biden.

Follow NOQ Report on



“Collectively, these … decisions resulted in counting approximately 2.6 million mail ballots in violation of the law as enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature,” the lawsuit explains.

“According to public reports, without these protections, the resulting disqualification rate of invalid ballots was anemic – meaning over 110,000 invalid ballots were illegally counted – more than enough to have affected the outcome of the election, where the margin between the two principal candidates for President currently stands at 80,558.”

It might sound crazy, but Trump still has a chance

In the Michigan case of Timothy King et al v Gretchen Whitmer, filed on Dec. 11, plaintiffs allege that “scheme and artifice” were used to “defraud illegally and fraudulently manipulate the vote count to manufacture the ‘election’ of Joe Biden as president of the United States.”

The fraud was extensive and multi-faceted, the lawsuit further explains. In addition to “old-fashioned ‘ballot-stuffing,’” the fraudsters used advanced computer software to manipulate the vote tabulation.

Domestic and foreign actors were used to rig the count and manipulate the totals, the lawsuit adds, noting that Michigan politicians and other officials were complicit in the scam.

“The petition detailed an especially egregious range of conduct in Wayne County and the City of Detroit, though this conduct occurred throughout the State with the cooperation and control of Michigan state election officials, including Respondents.”

In the Georgia case filed by Wood (L. Lin Wood, Jr. Petitioner v Brad Raffensperger et al), the allegation is made that the Eleventh Circuit’s decision to reject the case gave “insufficient regard to the Secretary of State’s unlawful and unconstitutional usurpation of the Georgia Legislature’s plenary authority to prescribe ‘[t]he Times, Places, and Manner’ for the conduct of presidential and congressional election.”

It further explains that unless the Supreme Court grants expedited consideration and relief, it will be impossible to repair the fraudulent election results that were brought about by the counting of illegally cast ballots, among other election crimes.

To keep up with the latest news about the fraudulent 2020 election, be sure to check out Trump.news.

Sources for this article include:

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.