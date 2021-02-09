I’m now a bad boogie man according to Politifact fact checking. Supposedly my “expired license” (I retired!) means I don’t know anything about masks or diseases. The reporter asked for my comments on email, so I sent a detailed explanation with an included swipe at Fauci. He accurately but incompletely quoted my comment that Fauci is “a lab rat turned bureaucrat who plays a doctor on TV.”

So that the world can see my full comment, here it is:

“Fauci (who is not a physician, despite his MD degree. He’s a lab rat turned bureaucrat who plays a doctor on TV, and flip flops worse than a dying fish).”

Anyone who has been paying attention knows that what I said is a polite version of the truth that Fauci is not a physician, since he has cloistered himself in a lab for his entire career, later becoming its director, condemned to a career of obscurity. By fortuitous accident, he was dropped into bureaucrat heaven, becoming the face and voice of governmental intervention in the COVID epidemic. His flip flops are the stuff of legend.

As for the Politifact piece, it does quote people who ought to know better, but follow the party line. So that the hoi polloi (that’s what our “betters” think of us) are able to understand the problem, I present it in short form below. The real world answer is a lot less complimentary to government intervention.

Fact 1: There is zero data that masks have reduced disease transmission. See www.rationalground.com/mask-charts/ and www.cebm.net . Fact 2: There is lots of data that masks stop droplets. Therefore, droplets have nothing to do with COVID spread. Fact 3: Aerosols are the problem. Fact 4. Masks may block 20% of aerosols. Fact 5: CDC studies note that there is an 87% chance that any difference in disease between mask and no mask is pure chance. Therefore: That 20% reduction in aerosols has no epidemiologic benefit. Fact 6: Properly fitted, highly filtering masks (N95) do reduce disease in health care workers. Fact 7: No one in the general population is properly fitted. Fact 8: Highly effective filters increase resistance to airflow. Therefore: In the general population, everyone is either breathing through an ineffective mask, OR is breathing around a good filter (in and out). Therefore: There is zero evidence that masks in the general population have any benefit in reducing disease transmission. But I repeat myself.

Ted Noel MD posts on Twitter as @vidzette, Facebook as https://www.facebook.com/VidZette, Gab as https://gab.com/DoctorTed and MeWe as DoctorTed.

