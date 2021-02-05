Those of us who believe widespread voter fraud was used to steal the 2020 presidential election are tuning in today to Mike Lindell’s new documentary, “Absolute Proof.” It’s a two-hour documentary, so we will be breaking out various important clips for bite-sized consumption.

The first clip comes from near the beginning as Lindell describes the two miracles that happened that brought us to where we are today. Without these two miracles, it’s very likely the election would not have been nearly as questioned as it has been. The first miracle is that President Trump won so many more votes in the swing states than expected, that the algorithms driving the voter fraud had to be recalibrated to make up the difference.

If this had not have happened, then the voter fraud would likely have gone unnoticed. Instead, we saw an unprecedented number of states, all conspicuously swing states, halt counting so they could allegedly change the way the votes were tallied. In other words, the initial estimates of necessary voter fraud were not sufficient to put Joe Biden over the top, so they had to overextend themselves.

The second miracle had Lindell describing a little more in-depth what happened in each state. Based on the massive level of fraud that took place, it’s very possible that the tracks have not fully been covered, even at this late date. Again, both miracles were prompted by a landslide victory for President Trump. You can watch the full documentary here.

Mike Lindell is very likely correct. If voter fraud can be exposed and the results of the election corrected, then we can look at these two situations as miracles. Without them, the truth would never have been known.

