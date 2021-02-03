As she promised, newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) presented articles of impeachment against President Joseph Robinette Biden for allowing his prodigal son, Hunter “to siphon off cash from America’s greatest enemies Russia and China.” Oh, but that wasn’t all: Greene laid out Biden’s “pattern of abuse of power” and called the twelve days in the Oval Office president a “threat to national security,” saying that “he must be immediately impeached.”

Article by Sarah Cowgill originally published at Liberty Nation.

There were immediate apocalyptic and synchronized reactions some say resembled full-body spasms. It seems that only the left can impeach ad nauseam with impunity. Now Greene is experiencing the full throttle and focus of hate and retaliation that appears designed to deter anyone else from touching the current president and his administration.

As crazies go, Greene is no more or less loony than the cabal of elected representatives she governs among – and that includes members of the Democratic Party.

She Is Literally (Insert Current Slur Here)

So, maybe the first shot out of the cannon may have just incited a nuclear winter to go along with Mr. Biden’s “dark winter” forecast. One leftist minion recovered from the shock surprisingly well and began the arduous task of ruining Ms. Greene’s very existence in the Swamp.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) announced just days ago that he would be introducing a resolution to expel the Georgia Republican from Congress. “Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government…”

And then he added in terms like “treason” and “sedition” to prove that Greene has lost her white-supremacy-conspiracy-theory mind and must be stopped. Mr. Gomez came to that conclusion after perusing CNN’s K-File and citing them as the source that knows all. What he found is that Greene oftentimes “likes” and comments on QAnon posts. So do millions of other Americans.

A new video has been dug up that shows Greene taunting David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Yes, Greene has not joined the ranks of the establishment and has not done herself any favors. She generated a petition in January 2019 to impeach Pelosi over her support of “sanctuary policies” and refusal to come to a comfortable consensus on the Border Wall.

Whenever she does comply with her colleagues and wears a mask on the House floor, it reads “censored.” And our favorite maven from the Chappaqua woods, Mrs. Hillary Clinton, declares Greene needs to be “on a watch list,” not serving in Congress.

So, Republicans Can’t Do What Democrats Did?

Now in power and calling for unity to the tune of a funeral dirge, Democrats insist that Republicans and Trump supporters must forget that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for violence against any Trump administration member. They surely must forget that the new vice president promoted bail funds for those nice peaceful protesters destroying personal and public property, burning federal buildings, dragging people from their vehicles, beating them half to death, and then stealing electronics.

Democrats are trying to impeach, again, a man who has left the presidency. Why is it so unnatural for a Republican legislator – no matter how quirky – to bring to light what half of America wants answers to before they will even consider playing nice.

Read more from Sarah Cowgill.

