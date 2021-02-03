In a plan that easily could be called the “head shrink job protection bill,” Democrats have proposed a massive and exhaustive gun-control plan that would require gun owners and their family members to undergo “psychological evaluations.”

Article by Bob Unruh originally published at WND.

Gun owners also would have to pay the government $800 “insurance” fees, the plan demands. And a long list of weapons simply would be banned.

The bill from U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, follows on comments from Joe Biden during his campaign that he would appoint to run his gun control program a failed presidential hopeful who insisted that yes, the government was coming to confiscate guns.

The Dallas Morning News said when Beto O’Rourke dropped out of the Democrat primary and endorsed Biden, Biden told him “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re going to be the one that leads this effort. I’m counting on you.”

O’Rourke previously has said, “Hell, yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Jackson Lee says the bill should be known as the “Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act.”

It gets right to the point, requiring a “psychological evaluation” that follows standards established by the attorney general and done by a “licensed psychologist approved by the attorney general,” and that evaluation includes interviews with “any spouse of the individual, any former spouse … and at least 2 other persons who are a member of the family of, or an associate of, the individual…”

Being hospitalized for an addiction, or depression, disqualifies anyone.

Follow NOQ Report on



And there is a confiscation plan, because it demands that if someone has a license revoked, “Such an individual shall immediately return the license, and surrender all firearms and ammunition possessed by the individual, to the attorney general.”

The reference to insurance is unclear, but it does demand an $800 fee, and there are new requirements to notify the attorney general if an owner wants to transfer, give or sell a gun to another person.

Violations come with a fine of up to $150,000 and up to 25 years in jail.

The government will know all about gun owners, because it demands they provide to the government “the make, model, and serial number of the firearm, the identity of the owner of the firearm, the date the firearm was acquired by the owner, and where the firearm is or will be store.”

Also the names of anyone who might borrow it.

Those details by the law would be available to anyone.

The proposal has been assigned to the House Judiciary Committee.

The Washington Examiner explained the plan simply gives the federal government “sweeping” authority over who would have the privilege of owning a gun.

In the event that the bill advances, it likely faces a legal challenge as a violation of the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms.

The Examiner explained Biden’s campaign platform “included support for allowing victims of gun violence to sue gun manufacturers and expand the National Firearms Act to include the regulation of ‘existing assault weapons.'”

Biden also has promoted tech that purportedly reads the fingerprint of a gun owner before a gun would operate.

“If I get elected president of the United States of America with your help, if that happens, guns, we have the capacity now in a James Bond-style to make sure no one can pull a trigger unless their DNA and fingerprint is on it,” Biden said at a fundraiser in June 2019. “We have that capacity to do it now. You know it.”

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.