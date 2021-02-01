The “elites.” The “establishment.” The “swamp.” Whatever you’d like to call the power brokers at the top of various industries and institutions, one thing has become more clear in the past few years. They’re being exposed. After decades, perhaps centuries of lies and control, the truth is coming out as common folks are infiltrating their ranks and disrupting their status quo.

Case-in-point: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. I had the privilege of interviewing her less than two months before the 2020 election and one thing stood out. She’s a real person. She isn’t a lifetime politician who has lived off taxpayer-funded salaries her entire adult life. She didn’t work her way up through the political ranks or pander to kingmakers. She ran a business, raised a family, went to church, and served her community from the private sector. But when it became clear to her that the president she supported was not getting the help he needed on Capitol Hill, even from his own party, she decided to stand up and participate.

Now, The Swamp has made her their number one target. And as far as we can tell from public postings and interviews, she’s enjoying every bit of it. Why? Because since she’s lived her life as a private citizen, she is not beholden to the political class that runs Washington DC, mainstream media, or Big Tech. She’s beholden to the people who elected her, just like the last number one target of The Swamp.

The DC Swamp and the Fake News Media are attacking me because I am not one of them. I am one of you. And they hate me for it. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 1, 2021

It isn’t just people like Marjorie Taylor Greene who are taking on the elites. We’ve seen it happen on Wall Street over the last month as amateur investors have “manipulated the market” to boost their own net worth while taking down some hedge fund juggernauts. These juggernauts do not like this version of “market manipulation” even though they make their livings by manipulating the markets every day. But they only approve of THEIR manipulations and they’re going to fight back. They’ve even allegedly employed the services of Hollywood to promote their message.

More Americans are finally waking up to the double-standard that has existed since before any of us were born. We see the people who have armed security guards protecting them 24-7 calling for gun control to prevent the common people from defending ourselves. We see these same people calling for Marxist economic principles to come into play as long as their own fortunes are protected. We watch mainstream media spew lies by calling other people liars. We see Hollywood pretending to take the moral high road while most of them live depraved lifestyles.

This article could quickly turn into a laundry list of hypocrisy present in nearly every facet of life as the “elites” do everything they can to keep the playing field as uneven as possible. All the while, the left is pushing for equity of results while conservatives push for equality of opportunity. But with every push back from the “elites” it is made clear that they believe some people are more equal than others.

In the end, what they really want to see is the common people living in an equality of destitution, misery, and dependency. They may deny this publicly and some are even deluded to not realize that’s what they’re promoting, but the type of Marxist thinking that’s pervasive among the “elites” invariably ends with oppression against the common people.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is fighting the status quo, and that makes her the enemy of The Swamp. It makes her the enemy of the “elites.” She’s antiestablishment and therefore a threat to the establishment. Just like President Trump.

