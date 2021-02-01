Hydroxychloroquine works. It has always worked. Thousands of doctors with experience in the field of prescribing Hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 patients tried to warn us, but they were called “quacks” by mainstream media and often even fired from their jobs. Why? Was there really any concern from the medical community over a drug that has been in use for seven decades? No. The fearmongering over HCQ was 100% political.

President Trump talked about HCQ and even took it himself, which made the drug anathema in the eyes of the leftists in mainstream media. As the oft-used chant goes, they lied and people died. But they’re not alone. Many doctors who knew of the efficacy of HCQ chose not to recommend it for fear of professional repercussions or cancelation. Others panned HCQ for the same reason mainstream media did, for the sake of political expediency. There was a narrative and they stuck to it despite knowing the drug could save lives.

For nearly a year, mainstream media has been telling us that people are dying because of President Trump’s policies. They’ve touted the weak plans of Democrat governors like Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom. But no governors have been less successful in handling COVID-19 and mainstream media’s advice about HCQ turns out to have been very false. Even the politically left-leaning Journal of Medicine is recommending HCQ + Zinc as a primary method of treatment, something they likely knew about for months but didn’t want to announce because “Orange Man Bad.”

This lovesick Los Angeles Times story from March 2020 undoubtedly has not aged well …https://t.co/Hi2qKVvvFJ — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 1, 2021

One America‘s Pierson Sharp put together a short compilation that should absolutely infuriate anyone who suffered through the coronavirus or had a loved one die because they believed mainstream media. You could fill a feature-length movie made up of quotes from mainstream media and their unhinged guests lambasting President Trump and his supporters for believing doctors who touted the benefits of HCQ.

It is not hyperbole or rank speculation to say that countless Americans who trusted mainstream media and politically minded doctors died as a result of biased, anti-Trump advice. It is certain. How many, we’ll never know, not because they data could not be accumulated but because it would never be reported by the media. They’re in the racket of self-protection above all else even if it means covering up their complicity in American deaths.

There is no question that people died because they listened to Rachel Maddow, Neil Cavuto, Joe Scarborough, and other “journalists” say Hydroxychloroquine would kill them. None of them will apologize for politicizing medical information.

