We all knew it was coming, we just didn’t know the full extent of the insanity. The authoritarian socialist left’s opening moves on freedom of speech and the press were just the warm-up act. Now, we’re seeing the full overreach of one-party authoritarian rule.

There’s a reason the authoritarian socialist left took on the enormous moral cost of suppressing free speech. They’ve always wanted to silence their opposition but were unwilling to pay the price in the loss of their moral code and their false façade as defenders of liberty.

Crossing that line means the left can no longer claim to be ‘liberal’ or the champions of liberty. Taking that step means they have joined the ranks of infamous authoritarian regimes down through history. They join the USSR and Nazi Germany and others who have suppressed free speech and freedom of the press along with trying to deprive the people of their common sense human right of self-defense.

Of course, they have thinly veiled ‘private corporation’ dodge, but no one seriously considers this to absolve them of their guilt against our basic civil rights. Perhaps they can use that pathetic expedient to let them sleep at night, but the reality is that this is one of the worst forms of fascism.

Free speech suppression provides a tremendous advantage to the authoritarian socialist left

They can now dominate the airwaves and cast their opposition as domestic supremacist racist extreme terrorist radicals. Everyone should note the sudden stridency of the left after their crackdown on free speech. This is because they know they have a narrow window of opportunity to set the narrative before we can respond.

Now that they have taken the unpardonable step of suppressing free speech, they are now trying to cast everyone on the right as a ‘domestic terrorist’ or ‘insurgents’ supposedly ‘inciting’ violence with mere words.

Having framed the debate, they are now breaking out the rhetorical Molotov cocktails for the founding documents. While they abhor the always undefined concept of ‘hate speech’, they save their best vitriol for the hardware that forms the backbone of the Bill of Rights.

HR127: Precisely calibrated to shred the common sense human right of self-defense

Authoritarian leftists always love to foster their little freedom fantasies. Not quite setting fire to the Bill of Rights, just dangling it over a dumpster fire by a thread so they can at least feign support for basic human rights, ‘we support the second amendment but.’ That’s a pretty hard sell with this monstrosity that essentially ties up every gun in a virtual confiscation scheme while forcing gun owners to pay for the privilege.

While we cannot do justice to this abomination to freedom and civil rights, several pro-liberty groups have weighed in on it:

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms issued this statement:

CCRKBA SAYS JACKSON LEE’S H.R. 127 GUN CONTROL BILL IS ‘INSANITY ON STEROIDS

Friday, January 29th, 2021

BELLEVUE, WA – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s H.R. 127, a gun control measure requiring gun owner licensing, psychological evaluations, retroactive gun registration and separate licensing for modern sporting rifles is “insanity on steroids,” the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms said today. “Over the years,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, “we’ve seen some astonishingly bad legislation originate on Capitol Hill, but this one takes the term ‘abomination’ to an entirely new level. One look at this bill and you wonder whether Congresswoman Jackson Lee ever heard of the Bill of Rights, which includes the Second Amendment.” H.R. 127 would require the owner of any firearm to supply the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the make, model and serial number of every gun he or she owns, and that includes guns people may have owned for years. They would also have to report the identity of any person to whom, and any period of time during which, the firearm will be loaned to that individual. The licensing requirement mandates that the license applicant undergoes a criminal background check, and then submits to a psychological evaluation to determine whether the person is psychologically unsuited to possess a firearm. Successful licensees must show they have an insurance policy which will cost $800. “H.R. 127 is a constitutionally-challenged monstrosity,” Gottlieb stated. “It ignores the fact that the Second Amendment protects a fundamental right to keep and bear arms, not some strictly-regulated government privilege. Government cannot require a psychological evaluation to exercise a right enumerated in the Constitution. “Is it possible Sheila Jackson Lee skipped high school civics,” he wondered. “This legislation treats firearms owners like second-class citizens for exercising their Second Amendment rights. It’s an outrage that a member of Congress could even conceive of such a measure, much less propose that it become law.

The Firearms Policy Coalition also released a statement, FightHR127.com: Stop HR 127 – Gun Licensing, Registration & Partial Ammo Ban pointing out that:

The bill text is finally out and HR 127 is worse than we were even speculating. HR 127 establishes a federal firearms registration system that will be accessible by federal, state, and local governments, including the military – even the GENERAL PUBLIC! The system will track the make, model, and serial number of all firearms, their owners, the dates they were acquired, and where they are being stored. You read that right. HR 127 would make public your most private information to anti-gunners who can then dox, harass or even attack you while knowing full well every intimate detail of your self-defense systems.

Gun registration is gun confiscation

We’ve detailed this issue before. Gun registration means the government is taking control of your guns. Gun confiscation means the government is taking control and possession of your guns. That level of control means it’s only a matter of time before the government orders you to turn in your guns. With a registration and location database, it will simply be a matter of ordering people to turn in their guns. The historical examples include NAZI Germany, Soviet Russia, Red China, and Cambodia.

When coupled with so-called ‘red-flag’ laws, this can be a selective process keyed off of your behavior in other realms, or based on informants. It could even be based on random chance – a reverse lottery. Hey look, you’ve won a SWAT team battering down your door at 3:00 AM.

The bottom line: Authoritarianism thinly veiled as ‘Democratic’

The authoritarian socialist left tries to maintain a false presence of being ‘liberal’ with private corporations doing their bidding. They are doing the same with this control overreach, with a false front of the people keeping their common sense human rights while they are up to the arbitrary whim of capricious government that can withdraw these rights in an instant.

If history teaches us anything, it’s that tyranny always ends up on a dark path, getting worse over time. Free-speech suppression expands its reach, and common sense human rights disappear over time. This is what the authoritarian socialist left is cheering for as they see their side gaining power.

History is never kind to the excesses of tyranny, no matter how they are sold as something different. Future generations will curse leftists for what they are doing now. They need to learn this lesson before it goes too far.

