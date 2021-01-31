The world is full of mysteries, some are more easily explained than others. Why is it we have cave drawings of fire breathing dragons, or that children fear their bedrooms when the light is extinguished. These myths and legends all have roots within some sort of history or culture as a way to explain the evil in the world, or why things happen the way that they do, and these stories have been passed down from generation to generation.

One such story is that of Big Foot. Carl Crew has a history that is unlike anyone else’s that I have ever met, you travel not to far back and a gentleman by the name of Jerry Crew named ‘Bigfoot’ and created a legend… or was it reality?

Carl seems to be the fellow that has always been drawn to the intriguing side of life, starting young going to movie sets, to even screen-writing and acting in horror movies such as ‘The Secret Life: Jeffrey Dahmer’ in 1993. He now runs the ‘California Institute of Abnormalarts’ in Burbank, CA, drawing a different crowd than many of us on the Federalist Faction are used to. But what makes Carl so incredible is that he has the opportunity to reach a whole other world of people and share the gospel with them. This dude is absolutely in love with Christ and he can’t help but show it.

As people lost, without hope, and in dark places enter into his domain he makes it a specific point to share the gospel and to be that person that someone can go and talk to. From the strange, to the dark, and back to the light, Carl keeps on rolling so much so that The Shoe didn’t even have to come up with a clever segue to keep the conversation moving. A break from the political, to get into the mysteries of life.

Finally, the three of us wrapped up our show talking about big tech censorship is the book burning of our time. How the ideologies of the left are so fragile and weak that if they were to enter the arena with facts and logic they would surely crumble. If an idea is a good idea, then it will end up defending itself against attacks, thus why the Bible never once defends itself. But leftist ideologies must silence any opposing viewpoints, because if they don’t keep the truth silent, surely their foundations will shatter.

