The Uyghurs in China had a friend in President Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They pressured Beijing over the concentration camps that currently hold over a million Muslim and Christian minorities and publicly condemned the Chinese Communist Party for “genocide.” It initially appeared the Biden administration would continue this stance, but new reports indicate they’re looking for a way out of the designation.

They’re citing “technical flaws” as a way to withdraw the genocide designation. According to Just The News:

“The State Department is reviewing that now because all of the procedures were not followed,” Biden’s pick for U.N. ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. “They’re looking to make sure that they are followed to ensure that that designation is held.”

Mary Vought, executive director of the Senate Conservatives Fund, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Friday that she was encouraged by Blinken’s remarks but concerned about possible backsliding by Biden.

“[If] forced to choose between a climate deal and addressing Uighurs held in modern-day concentration camps,” wrote Vought, “will the president suddenly find China’s crimes against humanity — and religious freedom — politically inconvenient?”

Rob Noel, a former speechwriter for Pompeo, meanwhile, called Blinken’s defense of the Uyghurs “a beautiful moment.”

“That was a great American moment of solidarity,” Noel told “Just the News AM” television show. “[If] the Biden administration is looking for a place to start with a bipartisan issue that they can bring the country together on, the China challenge is absolutely it.”

This is an example of how the Biden administration will be pressured by the President’s friends in the Chinese Communist Party. All of the fluff about “technical flaws” is subterfuge. They will announce that they’re withdrawing the designation for the sake of making sure they do it better, then they’ll conveniently move it down the priority list to the point that it will never be revisited again.

It’s also an example of how the resistance against the Biden administration must keep the pressure up. This issue is an important one, not just for the Uyghurs but also for Americans who do not want the Chinese Communist Party controlling our government. We cannot let this slide into obscurity. When the genocide designation is pulled, we cannot allow the issue to fall into a memory hole.

Withdrawing the genocide designation over technical flaws is a way to reconcile with the Chinese Communist Party without losing face in America. Mainstream media will sweep this under the rug for them as Uyghurs continue to be persecuted.

