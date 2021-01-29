COVID-19 presented globalists like Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, a unique opportunity to press their plans for “The Great Reset” forward at an amazing speed. The motto of the Neo-Marxist plan was even adopted by the Biden campaign with his “Build Back Better” gobbledygook. Biden didn’t come up with that himself. Within weeks after pandemic lockdowns started ravaging economies across the globe, the World Economic Forum published articles claiming The Great Reset was the path to building back better.

Now that they have the attention of world leaders and backing from a plethora of multinational globalist organizations, the World Economic Forum and their leader are pressing forward with the first leg of their plan, promoting “stakeholder capitalism.” His new book, which Schwab co-authored with fellow WEF executive Peter Vanham, aims to bring the term to the mainstream.

It isn’t a new concept. Schwab has been promoting it since 1971. Over the past 50 years, he’s gathered supporters and disciples of his Neo-Marxist vision to champion the cause of tearing down the financial foundations of the western world in hopes of replacing them with a singular revamped form of communism. They’re appealing to the populist mentality of capitalism that benefits everyone equality, abandoning the shareholder capitalism that has been proven to work for all financial levels of society. Invariably, the shortcomings of shareholder capitalism can be traced back to government intervention.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book, “Stakeholder Capitalism: A Global Economy that Works for Progress, People and Planet,” Schwab lays waste to the “old” notions of individuality and personal freedom.

“We can’t continue with an economic system driven by selfish values, such as short-term profit maximization, the avoidance of tax and regulation, or the externalizing of environmental harm,” Schwab writes. “Instead, we need a society, economy, and international community that is designed to care for all people and the entire planet.”

In a promotional email sent out this morning, the publishers noted that many influential people are already backing Schwab’s plan for recreating society’s economic model in an image only he can properly deliver.

“Political and business leaders also offered their endorsement, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Salesforce, Tata Sons, Grupo Santander, Bank of America, and the Prime Ministers of Belgium and the Netherlands, Alexander De Croo and Mark Rutte.”

But at the core of this new book based on Schwab’s old ideas is a rebranding of “The Great Reset.” It’s not that they’re abandoning the ideology that they’ve been pushing for three years. They’re simply taking a stab from a different angle. In 2020, they used the pandemic and the economic chaos it created to introduce tens of millions to The Great Reset. Now, they’re embracing the populist notion of “equity” to promote sameness of results rather than freedom through equal opportunities.

It’s conspicuous that the very same notions Schwab has been preaching and continues to preach from different angles are also solidly embedded in the Biden administration’s agenda. Just before the November elections, Kamala Harris put out a video cheering equity of fortunes as the path forward under a Biden-Harris administration.

Many freedom-loving Americans may take for granted that a Neo-Marxist ideology could never pick up steam in the United States. But these same people, of which I was recently among, fail to realize how vulnerable tens of millions of Americans are right now. When people are desperate, they’re willingness to open up to radical ideas that promise a better life at the expense of the “rich” or “elite” is heightened. Socialism doesn’t seem that bad anymore to those who are struggling to survive. Just a little nudge here and a little catastrophe there is all it takes to make people succumb to accepting a breadline future.

Here is a paragraph describing what stakeholder capitalism can do for the common, struggling man:

Ultimately, the stakeholder model Schwab suggests, is one where government, business, and individuals collaborate; where longer-term planning for future generations replaces short-sighted presentism, and where better measures of success allow us to move beyond a myopic focus on GDP and short-term profits.

To those who do not recognize the Neo-Marxist undertones, and that’s likely a majority of people, this sounds reasonable. In fact, it might even sound ideal, especially in light of recent events that position Wall Street bankers and hedge fund managers against the commoners. And through it all, the real danger is never appreciated until it’s too late. When someone promises equality in exchange for freedom, what they’re not willing to admit is that equality means the elites are separate while everyone else is equally miserable and destitute.

Klaus Schwab is quickly emerging as the most dangerous man on the planet. His push for Neo-Marxism disguised as “equity” under “stakeholder capitalism” will turn the world in Venezuela if it’s not stopped quickly.

