President Joe Biden issued executive actions Thursday to direct U.S. tax dollars to promoting abortion here and abroad, and to expand Obamacare. The actions not only will mean federal funding for abortions in other countries, but could restore more federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

Article by Fred Lucas originally published at Daily Signal.

Biden signed a presidential memorandum rescinding the so-called Mexico City policy, which specifies that federal funds for family planning go only to foreign nongovernmental organizations that agree not to perform or promote abortions as a method of family planning in other countries.

The same memorandum also reversed a 2019 Trump administration rule for Title X, the law that governs federal grants for family planning purposes. The reversed Trump rule prohibited Title X funds to organizations that make abortion referrals. After that, Planned Parenthood opted not to accept the funds rather than adhere to the restrictions.

“Rolling back this regulation means Planned Parenthood and others in the abortion industry will once again participate in the Title X program,” Melanie Israel, a research associate at The Heritage Foundation, told The Daily Signal.

During the Oval Office signing ceremony, Biden said the order was about “protecting women’s health at home and abroad.”

“It reinstates the changes that were made to Title X and other things, making it harder for women to have access to affordable health care as it relates to their reproductive rights,” Biden said, apparently meaning that his order reinstated the policy in place before President Donald Trump made changes to Title X.

Although Americans are divided on the issue of abortion, Biden’s action goes against big majorities that oppose taxpayer funding for the procedure.

Biden’s decision comes a day after a Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll showed that 58% of Americans—regardless of whether they identify as pro-life or pro-choice—oppose using tax dollars to pay for abortion. Moreover, 77% oppose using U.S. tax dollars to pay for abortions outside the country.

Follow NOQ Report on



The move was not a surprise, as the policy has ping-ponged between Republican and Democratic administrations.

President Ronald Reagan put the Mexico City policy in place in 1984. President Bill Clinton rescinded it in 1993. In 2001, President George W. Bush reinstated the policy. President Barack Obama overturned it in 2009. Trump reinstated the policy in 2017.

“The American people shouldn’t be forced to bankroll the abortion industry, in America or in foreign countries,” Heritage’s Israel said in a separate statement. “Predictably, among President Biden’s first acts was rescinding the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance (PLGHA) Policy. Since 1984, it has been enforced by every Republican president and suspended by every Democratic president shortly after being inaugurated.”

She added:

Under President Trump, the policy was expanded to apply to billions of Department of State, USAID, and Department of Defense funds and became known as PLGHA. President Biden will also work to roll back Trump administration policies that sought to separate government programs, such as the Title X family planning program and Medicaid, from the abortion industry. The majority of Americans do not want their tax dollars going toward abortions overseas or domestically, and today’s action ignores this bipartisan consensus.

Planned Parenthood Action, the organization’s political action arm, was jubilant on Twitter.

Before the Title X gag rule was implemented, Planned Parenthood health centers served 40% of the patients in the program. The fact that Biden is taking action on this less than 2 weeks after his inauguration is HUGE. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 28, 2021

Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden signed an executive order to reopen enrollment for the Obamacare marketplace from Feb. 15 through May 15.

Enrollment in Obamacare plans in 2021 initially ended last month, as the typical period for enrollment is November and December for a plan in the next year.

The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus has killed almost 430,000 Americans.

Biden’s same order directed the Department of Health and Human Services to review all actions taken by the Trump administration that undermined or scaled back the Affordable Care Act of 2010, popularly known as Obamacare, or made it more difficult to enroll in Obamacare or Medicaid and any policy that would reduce coverage under either program.

“As we continue to battle COVID-19, it’s even more critical that Americans have meaningful access to health care,” Biden said, adding: “The first one I’m going to be signing here is extending Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, and of all times we need to reinstate access to, affordability of, and extent of access to Medicaid is now in the middle of this COVID crisis.”

Biden campaigned on expanding Obamacare, chiefly during Democrats’ presidential primary season, when some of his opponents backed a “Medicare for All,” plan, which functionally would be a government-controlled, single-payer system.

Biden responded that he wanted to build on the existing Obamacare system.

The new president has signed a raft of executive actions during his first week in office, and seemed to respond Thursday to charges that he is governing by fiat.

“I’m not initiating any new law, any new aspect of the law,” Biden said. “This is going back to what the situation was prior to the [previous] president’s executive orders.”

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.