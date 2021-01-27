Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced today that:

The DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is initiating an investigation into whether any former or current DOJ official engaged in an improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. The investigation will encompass all relevant allegations that may arise that are within the scope of the OIG’s jurisdiction. The OIG has jurisdiction to investigate allegations concerning the conduct of former and current DOJ employees. The OIG’s jurisdiction does not extend to allegations against other government officials.

The OIG is making this statement, consistent with DOJ policy, to reassure the public that an appropriate agency is investigating the allegations. Consistent with OIG policy, we will not comment further on the investigation until it is completed. When our investigation is concluded, we will proceed with our usual process for releasing our findings publicly in accordance with relevant laws, and DOJ and OIG policies.”

What do we make of this? Many Trump supporters are naturally breathing a sigh of relief, believing that this is actually an investigation into the 2020 Election. I’ve seen so many posting that finally this will place President Trump back in his rightful place in the White House. However, when you take a closer look at what was actually written, it points us in a much more dangerous and sinister direction.

Nowhere in the statement did the DOJ say that they were going to investigate claims of voter fraud, dead people voting or Dominion Voting Systems algorithms. Instead, they mentioned specifically “former or current” DOJ officials that seemed “to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.” This is very vague language, yet specific at the same time. It’s clear to me that this is an attempt to root out any leftover Trump supporters from within the Department of Justice.

We are seeing an attempt by the Deep State, Democrats and the Establishment Elites to gain complete control of our government for the rest of our lifetimes. This is Cancel Culture to the extreme.

Guys, we have to save America. This means we do not let up, but keep pressing forward, using our weapons of Truth and Transparency to red-pill as many Americans as possible. We can do this… the future of our great country depends upon us!

