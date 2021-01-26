They say Black lives matter. We agree, since we adhere to the moral perspective that all lives matter. But you aren’t hearing the outcry that normally accompanies the murder of unarmed people of color after a mass shooting incident in Indianapolis. Why is there radio silence outside of local news?

A Sunday morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis left 6 people dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.https://t.co/FvxolKRGQa — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 26, 2021

All of the victims were African-American. Yes Black Lives Matter is not gathering supporters to protest because their narrative is focused solely on law enforcement shootings of suspects rather than the hideous murder of a family and others. Even local media is stunned at the lack of attention. According to WTHR:

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a suspect in what they call the city’s “largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade.” The suspect’s name and photo are not being released by IMPD since the suspect is a juvenile. Detectives do not believe any additional people were involved.

“Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said. “While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday’s mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community. I am grateful to all of the IMPD officers and criminal justice partners who have worked tirelessly for the last 30 plus hours to bring justice for these victims, their friends and families, and our entire community. I ask community members to join me in praying for the continued recovery of the young man whose life has been forever changed.”

It is believed that a 17-year-old relative of the victims initiated the killing spree after an argument about leaving the house without permission. While the suspect has not been identified, it is assumed that he is a Black teenager. The victims’ names were released:

42-year-old Kezzie Childs

42-year-old Raymond Childs, Jr.

18-year-old Elijah Childs

13-year-old Rita Childs

19-year-old Kiara Hawkins

Baby boy Hawkins (fetus), child of Kiara Hawkins

When a suspected, armed rapist was shot by law enforcement, Kenosha burned and media covered it for weeks. When an innocent family of color was murdered in cold blood this weekend, protesters and media stayed home.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

Follow NOQ Report on



The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.