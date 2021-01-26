Sometimes questions yield the best lines of inquiry, which was of course the whole point of the Socratic method. In our present epoch, we need to ask why are extremists of the nation’s socialist left still talking about the “Capitol Riots”. We use the plural in this context because that is what they are using. For most people, this was a singular event that took place over 3–4 hours almost 3 weeks ago.

For our extremist radicals in the national socialist media, it’s the ‘Capitol siege’ [implying that it is still going on] and other words evocative over violent imagery. This is why they pushing the useless and divisive ‘impeachment trial’ and why they keep on bringing it up with any excuse they can imagine.

Watch what the magician is doing with his other hand

In this case, we have the trick being played before our very eyes in the guise of the “Impeachment” trial on the fact that “Donald John Trump incited the erection“ as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asserted the other day on the Senate floor.

While we’re being distracted by that, the extremist left wants to set in stone the methods by which they cheated in past elections with HR 1 as know as the “For The People Act“. This would radically change the way elections are handled, from the free and fair system run by the states to a nationalized similar to the Californian election system. As noted in the editorial that accompanies the video presented here:

“Under H.R. 1, [people] could freely go house to house and apartment to apartment collecting unknown thousands of ballots and then dump them all in a ballot dropbox. No one would have any idea if those ballots had been tampered with at any point along the way or would there be any way to prove it if they had been tampered with,“ he continued. “H.R. 1 also makes it harder for election observers to file complaints about any of this because complaining is racist.“ “A system like that is suicidal for democracy and no other free country would tolerate it.“ Carlson further pointed out that Canada and France have prohibitions on mail-in ballots, while the party in power in the U.S. seeks the opposite remedy.

The radical extremist left is suddenly ready to pay the price for suppressing freedom.

The video we’re presenting here also deals with several important issues from the radical extremist left tearing off the mask and fully embracing the suppression of free speech and censorship. To their ongoing obsession with something no one in the mainstream of liberty Conservatism cares – or even knows about ‘QAnon?’ [We’re not even sure of the spelling of that…]

Nevertheless, our betters over on the national socialist media seems to be all concerned about this non-existent issue, to the point that we need to be censored because of it. No, we can’t follow that ‘logic’ either.

There is always a moral price to be paid for ripping off the the mask of the pretense of being ‘liberal’ and going all in for the suppression for basic civil rights. While the “Civil liberties folks” on the left [as they falsely refer to themselves] even now may still think they are supporters of liberty. The reality is that false assertion is quickly fading.

The far left is going full fascist.

To be sure, the radical left has always wanted to go full fascist and shut down the opposition for good. But thy had to maintain certain pretenses to gain power and claim moral authority at certain cocktail parties. That has all changed – at least in their minds – they have attained power and they are trying put in place measures to keep them forever. They have stormed the Bastille and taken the battlements, now they are rhetorically burning the drawbridges so they can never be deposed.

The advantages in shutting down the opposition are worth the loss of moral authority as well as the pretense of being ‘liberal’ or supporters of freedom. Being the ones with the megaphone means they can shout the false claims without anyone responding with a contrary opinion.

They have taken control and that is all that matters to them. If their voices are preeminent, then they get to set the facts and define the terms of debate. If that means that ‘freedom is slavery’ then so be it.

