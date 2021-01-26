On multiple occasions over the last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has proclaimed justification for President Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial by claiming it’s about “healing.” This isn’t just placate-speak coming from a Democrat, which we often hear. This is absolutely accurate from his perspective. And therein lies the real reason this impeachment trial is going forward.

NOT A JOKE: Schumer Says Only an Impeachment Trial of Trump Can ‘Bring Healing’ to the Country https://t.co/LzwlDanQ80 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 25, 2021

Most speculation has surrounded the stated notion that impeaching him will prevent him from running for office again. They have to jump over some constitutional landmines in order to demonstrate that an impeachment trial in the Senate for a private citizen is even legal, and if it’s legal if it has any binding status at all. They’re already undoing centuries of precedent by holding a Senate impeachment hearing without the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presiding. Do they really think they can get the votes, manipulate laws, and upend the Constitution for the sake of keeping Trump from running for president in 2024?

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "The only way to bring healing is to actually have real accountability." pic.twitter.com/GIJ3oAzCAi — The Hill (@thehill) January 24, 2021

No. That’s absurd.

The actual reason Democrats are dead set on holding this impeachment trial comes back to what Schumer said. It’s about “healing.” Many conservatives have taken to social media to express the logical conclusion that an impeachment trial will stir up further hatred from the right. It will not bring the “unity” that the Biden administration has turned into a canard. But we’re missing the point. We’re not thinking like a leftist. Schumer and others are sincere when they say they believe this will help the country heal. It’s just not the type of healing a conservative can understand.

Lest we forget, Democrats have become a full-blown post-truth party. Reality isn’t what we see or know. Reality is personal, and in that personal reality we can find what they believe to be absolute truth. Let’s look at some examples.

Science may say that a biological male is a male, but to the post-truth left the science is misreading the feelings associated with gender. Logic may tell us that a border wall is a necessary tool in fighting illegal immigration, but to the post-truth left a border wall’s symbolism is more important than its efficacy. Everything from science to religion may tell us that a human being in early stages of development is present in the womb and therefore should enjoy the rights of personhood, including the right to exist, but the post-truth left disregards these rights for the sake of convenience.

They truly believe these things. Keep that in mind as we look at the notion that an impeachment trial will bring healing. To the post-truth left, all Trump-supporters suffer from a delusion of some sort. We’re brainwashed. Programmed. We need to be shown what the leftist mind knows with a certainty, facts be damned. To the left, President Trump represents the manifestation of all conservative evils and the only way to purge this evil from our minds is to purge Trump himself.

As impossible as it may seem to a conservative, the left truly believes they are doing what’s best for us by trying to make us see the error in our ways. That’s what a lifetime embracing Cultural Marxism does to people. To them, we’re not all bad people. We’re just misguided. Brainwashed. Programmed. To Chuck Schumer and most on the left, the only way we can be saved from ourselves is through a publicly humiliating display of flogging Donald Trump.

It isn’t just impeachment. It’s in everything they’re doing. They don’t just want President Trump’s legacy erased. They want HIM completely erased. In their minds, only then can his supporters be redeemed. They think they’re “healing” us. Sad.

