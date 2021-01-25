Activist Brandon Straka built a name for himself quickly over the last four years because he went from being an anti-Trump leftist to a Trump-supporter practically overnight. His #WalkAway movement has been an inspiration for millions of people who were “red-pilled” into realizing mainstream media and Democrats have been spreading massive lies about President Trump since before the 2016 elections.

Now, Straka is in jail for alleged involvement in the Capitol riots on January 6th. According to KETV:

The FBI arrested an Omaha man for his actions during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Brandon Straka, 44, was arrested Monday by agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office, according to a report from the FBI.

Straka faces charges of impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and/or engaging in disorderly conduct within proximity to a restricted building to impede official functions and engaging in disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.

Court documents show that officials were tipped off about Straka posting a video near the Capitol entrance, shouting “go, go!” The video was later removed and officials said they could not find any video or posts on his Twitter page relating to his actions at the Capitol. However, the FBI was sent multiple screenshots. These screenshots reportedly revealed that Straka made the following comments on Twitter on Jan. 6.:

“Patriots at the Capitol – HOLD. THE. LINE!!!!” “I arrived at the Capitol a few hours ago as Patriots were storming from all sides. I was quite close to entering myself as police began tear-gassing us from the door. I inhaled tear gas & got it in my eyes. Patriots began exiting shortly after saying Congress had been cleared.” “I’m completely confused. For 6-8 weeks everybody on the right has been saying ‘1776!’ & that if congress moves forward it will mean a revolution! So congress moves forward. Patriots storm the Capitol – now everybody is virtual signaling their embarrassment that this happened.” “Also- be embarrassed & hide if you need to- but I was there. It was not Antifa at the Capitol. It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not.” “Perhaps I missed the part where it was agreed this would be a revolution of ice cream cones & hair-braiding parties to take our government back from lying, cheating globally interested swamp parasites. My bad.”



Multiple unnamed witnesses sent videos to the FBI that reportedly showed Straka outside the Capitol, shouting “we’re going in!” and “Go! go!”

According to documents, one video showed an officer from the United States Capitol Police holding a protective shield. As individuals pushed past the officer toward the entrance of the U.S. Capitol, the officer held his shield up in the air, the report states. According to documents, Straka is heard shouting, “Take it away from him,” and others in the crowd then yelled, “Take the shield!” As several people in the crowd grabbed the officer’s shield, Straka yelled, “Take it! Take it!”

The crackdown on those who were at or near the Capitol on January 6th continues with nearly everyone from the left and many from the right calling for further arrests. The riots have been wrongly attributed to being sparked by President Trump.

The future of the #WalkAway movement seems to be strong as Democrat policies are already causing strife and confusion on the left. With Brandon Straka arrested, his movement will only get larger.

