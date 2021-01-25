The first bill of 2021 introduced by House Democrats would codify and expand many of the measures blamed for election fraud in the 2020 election. H.R. 1, the For the People Act, among other things, would establish nationwide mail-in voting, eliminate restrictions on ballot harvesting and ban voter ID, noted the Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft, citing the Populist Press blog.

Article originally published at WND.

After analyzing the proposal, the Gateway Pundit summarized the legislation in its headline “The Democrats’ First Bill of 2021 Is to Lock In Fraudulent Election Maneuvers and Steal Elections in Perpetuity.” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., cited the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol as a reason to pass it.

“We have just literally seen an attack on our own democracy,” she said, the AP reported. “I cannot think of a more timely moment to start moving on democracy reform.”

The bill, first introduced two years ago, would give independent commissions the job of drawing congressional districts. And, clearly with Trump in mind, it would obligate presidents to disclose their tax returns. Republicans strongly opposed the bill during the last session. Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called it the “Democrat Politician Protection Act.”

McConnell said in an op-ed that Democrats were seeking to “change the rules of American politics to benefit one party.”

Among its features, the bill:

Bans the requirement to provide a full Social Security number for voter registration.

Creates a nationwide “Motor Voter” registration, automatically registering people who obtain a driver’s licence, which is how thousands of illegal became registered voters in California and Nevada.

Establishes nationwide same-day registration.

Prohibits the type of work done by Judicial Watch to clean voter rolls of non-residents.

Mandates early voting.

Creates nationwide vote-by-mail and legalized ballot harvesting

Bans a personal identification requirement as a condition of obtaining a ballot

Prohibits requiring notarization or a witness signature to obtain or cast an absentee ballot.

Permits a voter to designate any person to deliver an absentee ballot and puts no limit on how many ballots a person may deliver.

Lays the groundwork for D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood.

Puts redistricting in the hands of Congress

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a Republican, noted, “I don’t see how this gets a thumbs-up from the Supreme Court, but if it does, we’re finished.”

