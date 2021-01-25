The Supreme Court on Jan. 25 rejected a request from a church in Nevada to suspend state restrictions on religious gatherings. Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in May 2020 sued Nevada officials over Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency orders barring churches and other places of worship from holding in-person services of 10 or more people.

Article by Zachary Stieber originally published at The Epoch Times.

The church alleged in its complaint that officials moved “‘non-essential’ secular businesses and activities to the front of the line and pushed churches towards the back.” Restaurants, for instance, were allowed to resume in-person dining at 50 percent capacity.

The U.S. District of Court for the District of Nevada denied motions seeking a stay of Sisolak’s orders and an appeals court declined to intervene, prompting petitioners to go to the Supreme Court.

Justice Elena Kagan, an Obama appointee, denied the application for injunctive relief in July 2020. Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, wrote in a dissent that Sisolak claimed “virtually unbounded power to restrict constitutional rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The directive limiting attendance at religious services came as “casinos and certain other favored facilities may admit 50% of their maximum occupancy—and in the case of gigantic Las Vegas casinos, this means that thousands of patrons are allowed,” they wrote.

Plaintiffs then asked the nation’s highest court for a writ of certiorari, or to immediately review Kagan’s decision.

Before the Supreme Court weighed in, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit last month reversed the initial order from the district court.

The church demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of its Free Exercise claim, the panel ruled. “Accordingly, we reverse the district court, instruct the district court to employ strict scrutiny review to its analysis of the Directive, and preliminarily enjoin the State from imposing attendance limitations on in-person services in houses of worship that are less favorable than 25% of the fire-code capacity. The district court may modify this preliminary injunctive relief, consistent with this opinion and general equitable principles,” it ruled.

Follow NOQ Report on



The Supreme Court said on Jan. 25 that it was denying the writ of certiorari.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford had argued this month that the appeals court ruling meant the case had progressed beyond the petition filed last year. “And the extraordinary remedy of a writ of certiorari before judgment is now unnecessary, if it was ever warranted at all,” he told the Supreme Court in a filing.

Lawyers challenged that filing, arguing the petition was not moot and presented “an issue of great importance: the proper comparators to use when assessing a government restriction on free exercise rights.”

Follow Zachary on Twitter:

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.