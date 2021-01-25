In any group of people charged with working together in a large operation, there will be friction. There will be disagreements. There will be calls to go in one direction or another and it’s rare that both sides on any particular issue comes out of it feeling satisfied. Now, multiple that by a thousand and you have a standard White House staff.

Economist Larry Kudlow was one of President Trump’s closest advisers. He is a free-trade purist who was never completely on-board with the President’s fair-trade mentality. Both he and the President knew this going into their working relationship and by all accounts they agreed on some things and not on others, but the relationship was strong overall. Well, “all accounts” demonstrated this until last Wednesday when the Washington Examiner plugged in a click-bait headline followed by a biased article. Here’s an excerpt:

President Trump’s top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, for example, is a “protectionist hardcore,” said Kudlow, with whom he had “very big disagreements.”

Kudlow said Navarro did not even support one of the Trump administration’s biggest achievements, the $200 billion China trade deal, because he suspected that Mnuchin and Kudlow were too involved in the process. Navarro feared that, thanks to the top two Trump economic officials, the China trade deal would have too many free-trade elements that could be disadvantageous to the United States.

“Navarro didn’t want that deal. POTUS had to just shut him up in meetings. Because POTUS wanted the deal,” said Kudlow.

Keep in mind, this is the most contentious Kudlow was towards anyone in the administration in the article. But the headline, “Larry Kudlow torches Trump administration colleagues as he exits,” sets the stage for, well, “torching.” It’s understandable and common for news outlets to embellish headlines in order to draw in more viewers, but nothing in the article even approached the realm of “torching.” Kudlow was critical of some and appreciative of others he worked with, which is to say he’s exactly like literally everyone who has ever worked in any administration in the history of the world.

One might wonder why I’m taking such offense to this article. For years, I’ve looked to the Washington Examiner as a fair news outlet that acted similarly to a right-leaning version of POLITICO. Both are skewed slightly from center but do their best to present the facts in a relatively unbiased light. But shortly before the 2020 election, I noticed a change in their reporting. It was more favorable to Joe Biden and more critical of President Trump. This is why it was no surprise to some of us when they called for President Trump to concede less than three weeks after the election, just as major evidence of voter fraud was popping up.

Both Kudlow and Navarro are excellent economics minds. They have very different opinions, but that’s the point of having advisors to the President. He needs to hear multiple sides of every story and be presented with a full range of options to address issues. It’s ludicrous to think otherwise and it’s disingenuous for Washington Examiner to continue their onslaught against a president who put together the most powerful economy in the history of the world.

Be careful what publications you read. Some of the “right-leaning” or “conservative” outlets have been either compromised or were secretly so anti-Trump for the last four years that they can’t help but be giddy now that Biden is in the Oval Office.

