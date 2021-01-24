With many former Trump staffers facing blacklisting and boycotts, one former White House Press Secretary is taking her future into her own hands. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hopes to be the next Governor of Arkansas with a video announcement of her candidacy expected tomorrow.

NEWS: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Trump, will announce tomorrow that she’s running for governor of Arkansas. She’s seen as leader in the polls and the president’s preferred candidate in a GOP state. Expect video announcement of her bid. Yeah but I — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 25, 2021

Sanders stood strong at the podium against opposition from the press pool on a regular basis and built a reputation as someone who wouldn’t take the left’s rhetoric without objection. She represented President Trump and America with dignity and clarity. Nevertheless, she was painted by the press as a liar, which was in itself a lie.

BREAKING—

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is announcing tomorrow that she’s running for Governor of Arkansas — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) January 25, 2021

Current Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is completing his second and final term. The Arkansas constitution limits governors to a pair of terms over their lifetimes. Sanders will be running in the 2022 election. According to Big League Politics:

Sanders would have a strong chance of receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement, having been one of his most effective White House deputies during his presidency. If elected, Sanders would have a chance to govern as as a Trump-style Republican in the mold of Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

A strong conservative, Sarah Huckabee Sanders hopes to follow in father Mike Huckabee’s footsteps to lead the state of Arkansas and continue keeping it a successful red state. We can’t wait to endorse her when she announces.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

Follow NOQ Report on



The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.