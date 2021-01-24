The reopening of the nation started up almost immediately after the 2020 election. Vaccines “miraculously” became available. The CDC and WHO started changing their recommendations. Politicians who were adamantly opposed to reopening in any form were suddenly calling for businesses and schools to open. The COVID-19 pandemic had played its role in removing President Trump from office, so now they need to reverse course and try to fix the economic mess they’ve created.

What they’re finding is that their propaganda and fearmongering for the previous ten months was not easily reversed. For example:

Breaking: Chicago Teachers Union members vote to defy Chicago Public Schools' reopening plans and continue working from home tomorrow because of health and safety concerns, a source says. About 86% of CTU members voted, and 71% of those members approved the collective action — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) January 24, 2021

This isn’t going to be as easy as saying, “Hey, let’s reopen!” They’ve hammered into the masses that reopening was dangerous, irresponsible, unkind, despicable, and anyone who said otherwise such as President Trump and most of his supporters were evil incarnate.

Most businesses will comply with reopening plans because they’re desperate. They’ve been struggling to survive through 2020 and many didn’t make it into 2021. Still, the rush to reopen now that Joe Biden is president must be done in stages. Otherwise, Democrats will appear to be contradicting themselves, which of course they are.

Schools will be the most difficult for them to open as deprogramming teachers offers a different type of challenge. American teachers are generally among the most left-leaning of groups, up there with Hollywood and mainstream media, and therefore have been the most determined to maintain lockdown status. They also tend to err on the side of caution much like medical professionals and will be the most hesitant to reverse course.

Meanwhile, more people are asking questions about the coronavirus statistics. Why are grocery stores, which see a diverse range of people within close proximity to each other on a daily basis, never the epicenter of “super spreader” incidents? How is being crammed into a plane sitting right next to someone acceptable but eating at a restaurant with your family is dangerous? Why are strip clubs open while churches are closed? How does California, with the most draconian restrictions in the nation, still seeing the largest spike of COVID-19 cases?

I believe COVID-19 is a real disease. I believe it can potentially mutate into something more dangerous in the future. But I also believe the death rate, which is already very low for people under the age of 50, is greatly exaggerated by both the government and the medical facilities that get more money for treating coronavirus patients. And I do not think the flu was magically eradicated. All of this has been carefully crafted.

Unfortunately, the powers of propaganda and fearmongering have done a real number on the country. Anecdotal examples of people going insane over others not wearing their masks properly (or not wearing them at all) are showing just how obsessed millions of Americans have become. This is part of the programming.

It’s important to note that the left does not want a complete reversal of the fear. They need to get the economy opened back up so they can say Democratic leadership brought us from the edge of the abyss, but they still enjoy the spoils of authoritarianism. They’re going for the critical mix of a recovering economy and government dependency. In their plan, which is part of The Great Reset, they cannot allow the economy to collapse just yet. That comes later. For now, they need things to approach getting back to the new normal they envision in which government dependency is widespread, fueled by their crony powerbrokers who will keep the economy afloat for as long as necessary.

Follow NOQ Report on



They wanted us terrified. Their efforts paid off before the election as millions were made to believe compliance was the only way to survive. Now Democrats are having a hard time getting people to release their irrational fears.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.