Taiwan has been a sticky subject for decades. When Jimmy Carter signed the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979, it became de facto recognition that the island is not part of the People’s Republic of China and therefore was considered a sovereign nation that could be protected from invasion.

Today, China launched an incursion into Taiwan airspace, sending a very intimidating force consisting of eight nuclear-capable bombers and four fighters. It is more than enough to decimate all of the populated areas on the tiny island of under 14,000 square miles. Taiwan responded by readying their missile defense system. According to Reuters:

Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Saturday, and Taiwan’s air force deployed missiles to “monitor” the incursion, the island’s Defence Ministry said.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has conducted almost daily flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in recent months.

However they have generally consisted of just one or two reconnaissance aircraft. The presence of so many Chinese combat aircraft on this mission – Taiwan said it was made up of eight nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets – is unusual.

The Chinese Communist Party has objected to the murky status of Taiwan since the act was passed, claiming Taiwan is part of their country and therefore an internal issue. But they have never challenged the United States with a large military incursion until today.

Mainstream media will downplay this story if they cover it at all. The last thing they want after working so hard to cover up connections between the Biden family and the Chinese Communist Party is to publicize suddenly increasing aggression by the Chinese military.

