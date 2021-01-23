We have never condoned violence. We’ve never engaged in hate speech. Heck, we’ve never even said a swear word on-air. But we do speak the truth and express our opinions without fear or filter, and that was just too much for the woke crowd at Spotify.

The NOQ Report podcast has been removed from the platform. Why? We don’t know. Do we care? Not really. We know we may have offended someone’s sensibilities by talking about voter fraud, Hydroxychloroquine, climate change alarmism, Eric Ciaramella, the Chinese Communist Party, and other forbidden topics, but that’s just who we are. We aren’t bigoted or violent. But something we said apparently chapped someone’s khakis.

It wasn’t enough for Spotify to remove our channel, though. They gave marching orders to Transistor, the company who hosted our podcast. And how did Transistor react? By removing ALL of the podcasts we were hosting there, including Conservative Black Cowboy, Bob & Eric Save America, and The Liberty Daily podcast. Sorry, friends. Your efforts were swept into our mess and you’re being punished as well.

Thankfully, there are other hosts, so we’re not going to skip a beat. We took the precaution long ago to invest in our own storage so all of the podcasts are in our possession. We always knew Big Tech and the self-proclaimed arbiters of truth would come after us someday. Now is as good of a time as any. Our Twitter account was banned in the same sweep that got Sidney Powell and others, just a few hours before they took down President Trump. Facebook has fact-checked us to oblivion, going so far as to hit us when we directly quote someone saying something inconvenient to the progressive cause.

The conundrum millions of digitally active conservatives find ourselves in is that we’re embedded on platforms that are owned by and employ people who hate us. They do not like to hear our rhetoric. They do not want to hear the truth because in the post-truth society they are attempting to build in America, truth is absolute only within the confines of the individual’s perspective. If we offend someone in the “woke” crowd, then we offend the entirety of that crowd.

Sadly, they’re in control. For now. There are alternatives rising, though sadly not fast enough. We’ve begun the early stages of building a platform of our own, one that not only embraces free speech but that takes advantage of modern technology that wasn’t around when the foundations of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the like were created. And we’re not alone; there are likely dozens of serious projects already in the works.

The loss of Spotify, which is trying to become the biggest podcast network in the world, is going to sting. Our show has seen great success in recent weeks and has expanded to terrestrial media with eight television stations now picking up the show daily. We continue to move up nicely in the rankings on other podcast networks and our diverse online video library is spread across a (hopefully) safe range of platforms. In other words, we’re fine for now. The show must go on.

The easiest way to suppress the truth and stifle discourse is to keep the “bad guys” like our conservative Christian show from being heard. But the truth will find its way to the surface somehow. It (almost) always does.

