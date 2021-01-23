A mere 19 minutes after he was sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, 2017, a Washington newspaper ran an article entitled “The Campaign to Impeach President Trump has Begun.”

Article by Pennel Bird originally published at Liberty Nation.

As Donald Trump exits the White House, it is instructive to look back at the armada of power arrayed against him from the very first moments of his administration – and before. The American left’s hatred of him was total and the scorched earth mainstream media campaign was unrelenting. The fear he inspired in Washington with his talk of “draining the swamp” had already provoked covert actions against him and his associates by the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency – the FBI.

Unbeknownst to Trump at the time he took the oath of office was the fact that a salacious and unverified source known as the “Steele Dossier, which was commissioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign, had been used as a false predicate to weaponize the intelligence agencies against him. This fabulist’s document was used as the basis for consecutive FISA requests granted to surveil the Trump campaign throughout 2016 – including warrants to spy on Carter Page, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, and others.

In March of 2017, when Trump claimed Obama “wiretapped” him during his campaign, he was substantively correct – despite the howls and pearl-clutching of the media. It was President Obama’s intelligence agencies that underwrote and undertook the actions and spurious claims against the Republican nominee in 2016. These persistent smears would eventually turn to dust in front of America when Robert Mueller humiliated himself on national television in an admission his efforts had yielded no collusion whatsoever between the Trump campaign and Russia.

As Trump leaves office, he has declassified a trove of documents that connect the dots on one of the most outrageous abuses of power in recent memory in Washington, D.C. Since little is shocking any more, it is more apt to say that the revelations that have now seen the light of day confirm what was already known to anyone not blinded with hatred for Trump. There was “no there there” – as disgraced FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok texted to his paramour, Lisa Page.

Surprise, surprise.

We now understand Strzok knew this to be true, as proven by a recently declassified email he wrote in February 2017, in which he stated, “we are unaware of ANY Trump advisers engaging in conversations with Russian intelligence officials.”

So not only was the collusion claim a giant, writ large zero that put America through more than two years of bitter, partisan agony, but the Justice Department knew full well this was the case in the nascent months of Trump’s administration.

In early 2017, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself and before Rod Rosenstein had been confirmed, the senior Justice Department official in charge of the FBI’s Russia probe, known as “Crossfire Hurricane,” was Dana J. Boente. A newly released transcript shows that Boente was briefed as many as six times on the status of the probe and was told there was no evidence of the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia. This was concurrent with the FBI’s expansion of its probe. As Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated:

“The investigation was pushed when it should have been stopped, and the only logical explanation is that the investigators wanted an outcome because of their bias.”

Despite its misrepresentations to the FISA court and the knowledge that they were chasing a lie, the FBI forged ahead with its probe based on a fictional pretext anyway. The bitter irony here is that their quarry was a man who bellowed from the mountain top that he would root out the very corruption they appeared to make manifest in their strenuous efforts to undermine him.

~

More from Author Pennel Bird.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.