The White House announced Friday that the Biden Administration will codify Roe v. Wade, which would allow for legal abortions even in the event that the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 ruling.

Article by Masooma Haq originally published at The Epoch Times.

The Biden Administration made the announcement in a press statement put out by the White House. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe,” reads the statement.

“In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack,” it continues. “We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care—including reproductive health care—regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status.”

The Trump Administration over the last four years has enacted policies and laws that are pro-life. As part of his administration’s efforts, Trump called for defunding Planned Parenthood and late-term abortions. Trump also nominated three pro-life judges to the Supreme Court.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said women should have “the right to make their own health decisions.”

“This core tenet in the canon of women’s rights remains under attack, demanding our constant vigilance and resolve to preserve reproductive rights in America,” she wrote in a Twitter post Friday.

The House Majority Whip also voiced his support.

Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) wrote, “Today marks the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right to control their own bodies. Women’s right to choose is under assault across this country. We must continue the fight to protect that fundamental right.”

Roe v. Wade was the 1973 Supreme Court 7-2 decision ruling that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. It struck down many U.S. federal and state abortion laws.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said, “Today marks the grim 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Since this ruling in 1973 over 62 million innocent lives have been lost due to abortion. Every single life matters including the unborn. We must protect the sanctity of life & prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) echoed Paul’s criticism.

“Today is the tragic anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” Lesko wrote. “I am proud to be a pro-life woman in Congress and fight for the right to life for every unborn baby. Every life is a gift from God, and I will continue to defend the sanctity of life at every stage.”

This is not the first time Democrats have tried to codify Roe v. Wade. In May 2019 Democrats introduced the Women’s Health Protection Act in Congress. This bill “guarantees a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion—and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services—free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship.”

Progressive Democrat senators including Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) co-sponsored the bill.

Harris took another step and outlined a plan that would require states and local governments that have a history of restricting abortions to obtain federal approval before new anti-abortion measures could take effect.

In addition, in 2008, Barack Obama promised Planned Parenthood that he would sign the Freedom of Choice Act, which did not happen because Democrats lost the majority.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.