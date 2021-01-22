Please note that turnabout is fair play and that our comrades of the left have purposefully decided to tar conservators of liberty with smear words: “domestic supremacist racial extremist terror radical”. Whenever possible, we will apply the same words to them and all at once for good measure.

One of the fascist left’s favorite deflections in denying the obvious fact that a socialist workers’ party was a socialist workers’ party is the old rivalry talking point. The false narrative is that since the collectivists of the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiter-Partei were in conflict with other collectivists, they somehow weren’t collectivists. Somehow, this makes sense to leftists, but then again they also think that their socialist national agenda can somehow work even though it has never worked in 400 years.

Demonstrators in Portland reject Biden presidency, federal agents use tear gas to subdue crowds Protesters say the newly inaugurated President Biden “will not save us.” Hours after the inauguration Wednesday of Democratic President Joe Biden, protesters in Portland, Ore., took to the streets and smashed windows in the city’s Democratic Party headquarters.

Anyone with a logical mind should realize this is an absurd argument since ideology and rivalry or group competition are two entirely different dynamics. There are many cases of collectivists being in conflict as well as in the case of religious zealots. But somehow many of the “domestic supremacist racial extremist terror radical” left miss the point and cite this cute little talking point as some sort of ‘mike drop’ moment in an argument over the national socialist left’s attempts at rewriting history.

But clearly, we have another case of those of the socialist left attacking others of the socialist left, obliterating the left nonsensical talking point once and for all.

Will they label this an insurrection?

We would also like to point out that the national socialist media and the domestic supremacist racial extremist terror radical left (but that is being repetitive and redundant). Was quick to label the Jan 6 mostly peaceful protest as an ‘insurrection’ so we are curious if the same label will be applied in this case?

This involved an attack on a Federal courthouse, raising the obvious question as to whether this will be deemed a ‘Threat To Our Democracy’.

Will they label the extreme racial supremacist radical leftists as domestic terrorists?

This of course became (and still is of this writing) the cause celebre of the fascist left in applying their digital detective skills in tracking down the misdeeds of … mostly peaceful protesters. But will they apply the same skills in tracking down the misdeeds of these insurrectionists from the left?

Will the media breathlessly report on the story for weeks on end or not at all? Or will they do as they did last summer and look the other way or report arson and looting as fiery, but peaceful protests?

