You would have to live on Mars to not be aware of the hoopla about censoring that is conducted by what is referred to as “Big Tech.” But it seems the consensus is that BT can do as they wish since, “they say,” only the government is disallowed from preventing free speech. Too, many so-called conservatives seem to timidly submit to this concept. The truth is, Big Tech is comprised of private companies and therefore is exempt from being censored “they repeat.”

Rubbish.

Private companies went out, insofar as being free and not being under dominant government control in 1865. But no point in boring readers with the details. There are volumes already written on the subject that go unheeded (particularly by so-called conservatives). Nobel Laureate James Buchanan once commented on the lack of economic freedom without a sovereign state’s God-given right to secession. But no matter. Life goes on with a national government absent a federal one. For now, we are forced into our Orwellian masters’ life control, which includes our speech, and God-given right to use it. Big Tech has as much use for God as Big Government does.

Big Tech is controlled by the government the same way government controls anything it wants. Either by legislative fiat, judicial fiat, or executive fiat—the constitution be damned. So-called checks and balances DO NOT exist. Remember, you can’t leave the state. The state says so!

If the government wants to alter something like Rule 230 then it can. It can, as Ayn Rand famously pointed out, because it has the power of the gun. It seems Mao had the same theory. But then, many in our government know more about China and its CCP masters than they do about the world’s most famous libertarian.

If you don’t think the state runs Big Tech, find out. Buy a share of some public company, say Exxon-Mobile, as an example. Now, if you wish you may attend the stockholders meeting. At that meeting a question you might ask (yes, you may ask a question): “Can you give me a list of the U.S. government regulations Exxon-Mobile must follow?” Not laws that the general public must follow, but special regulations that apply to the oil or energy industry.

A probable answer would be something like: “Certainly, but we’ll have to mail them by a caravan of trucks because if we tried to download them the world-wide-web would explode!”

There is not a business (public or private) that isn’t within the reach of government power. The truth is that through our “free” society we have “reconstructed” a socialist government.

The wonderful world of what is referred to as “the left” has so legislated and thereby infused the government into our businesses and lives that a rebuff by these Big Tech monsters is a rebuff by the government. The FTC, IRS, EPA, SEC a “department of commerce,” a national bank (Federal Reserve) that prints its own money that business must use for transactions are only a partial dump of bureaus that “We the People” have allowed to rule us.

Rule 230 alone stands as a government partnership with BT through some law passed, and enforced by some government bureau. A rule that tells an industry that it is exempt from civil legal remedies? Now, the government tells “We the People” of those special groups who may be made whole by the law, and those who may not—civil court in this case.

Good grief, big business, and one of its tentacles, BT, gave up any protection from civil action when it took on a mantle of protection from the government.

The destruction of journalism and opinion is almost dead. Those apostles of claptrap and nonsensical blather on the cable news outlets, and network news are living proof; a bunch of pedestrian, prosaic, popinjays with as much academic merit as a B grade Hollywood actor. Reporters? Writers? Good grief. These slanderous, dwarfed scribblers of “reporting” are allowed carte blanche in their screeds by BT. But those who actually write from intelligent thought, regardless of political measure, left or right, are “fact checked” into censorship oblivion.

Now Big Tech has begun “canceling” everyone from the president of the United States to any outlet it believes in not “factual,” graded by their personal “unbiased” fact-checkers.

The fact is that the government will do the will of those who are affixed within its dark bowels of control. And the sadder fact is, the recent presidential election was certainly rigged. For those fake-journalists who say such is not true: Liars you are. But you knew, and know that.

Where is Patrick Henry when we need him? He finally did get death. But he got it after he got his preferred liberty. Today’s generation is going to get Big Tech, big government, and the shaft long before they get death.

Ahh, what the hell, Washington: Tread on Us!

“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” George Orwell

“We haven’t seen the end of this” Jack Dorsey

